Prince Harry Moves Out, Leaves ‘Nightmare’ Life With Meghan Markle?

Did Prince Harry leave Meghan Markle? One tabloid’s cover story claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially separated. Here’s what we know.

Prince Harry Admits ‘My Life Is A Nightmare’?

This week, New Idea reports Prince Harry is tired of living in “misery” with Meghan Markle. According to the report, Harry and Markle’s marriage reached a breaking point last week when Harry failed to attend a party thanking donors who contributed to the Princess Diana statue. While people speculated it was because of a growing feud between Harry and Prince William, a royal reporter claims it was actually because of Markle’s feud with Kate Middleton.

“It’s very easy to forget just how personal the attack was against Kate on Oprah,” the expert dished to OK!. “William is understandably very protective of Kate, and let’s not forget that Meghan directly accused Kate of making her cry, rather than the other way round. She then accused Kate of briefing journalists against her, or at least not clarifying the truth of the story. It’s a very strong allegation to make publicly.”

And now, Harry is caught in the middle. “Harry is exhausted. Everything that could’ve gone wrong had,” another tipster claims. “He would never say it, but it’s obvious everything she’s touched in his life has turned into a mess. There’s a rumor going around that he’s left the house for a break on a number of occasions — sometimes it’s just to the beach to be alone, and others he’s gone to Elton John’s home, which is empty for most of the year. The poor guy just needs time to think!”

Prince Harry Moves Out After ‘Year From Hell’?

There is absolutely no truth to this story. The tabloid failed to provide any evidence that Prince Harry is living in a “nightmare” marriage to Markle. According to all available evidence, the couple is living blissfully with their new daughter. Instead of providing proof for its claims, the tabloid relied on the vague testimony of unverifiable “insiders”.

Furthermore, there wasn’t even anything suspicious about the Sussexes’ choice not to attend the donor party. The couple simply decided to stay in California to care for their 4-month-old daughter, as Harry had already been present at the statue’s. dedication. Their absence was not in any way a slight against Prince William or Kate Middleton, but it’s obvious the magazine was desperate for a chance to pit Markle and Middleton against each other yet again.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton

But we know better than to trust New Idea when it comes to Markle and Middleton. The tabloid has been pitting Markle and Middleton against each other since Markle married Harry. Last year, the tabloid alleged Middleton broke down in an “exclusive interview” about her relationship with Meghan Markle. Of course, the interview was with an unaffiliated source who speculated wildly about Middleton. The very same tabloid also claimed that it had Middleton’s personal diary.

To make things even more suspicious, the outlet has a bad habit of changing its story. Late last year, the outlet claimed Middleton rushed to Markle’s side after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. Then in a complete turn-around, the tabloid reported was flying to Los Angeles to confront Markle and Harry. And then the magazine did another 360, instead claiming Markle introduced Lilibet to her “Aunty Kate” via FaceTime. Despite a total lack of evidence, New Idea keeps relentlessly pushing bogus narratives about the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge.