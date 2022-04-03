Prince Harry Allegedly Getting Begged By A Royal To ‘Stop’ Meghan Markle, Latest Gossip Claims

Has the royal family resorted to begging Prince Harry to stop Meghan Markle? One tabloid claims Markle’s latest move has incited the fury of an unexpected royal. Here’s the latest gossip about the Sussexes’ feud with their royal relatives.

Royal Fury Over Meghan Markle’s Latest Move?

This week, New Idea reports the Sussexes’ latest move has put the royal family on edge. According to the tabloid, Meghan Markle recently announced that her Spotify podcast will launch in June, brushing right up against Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. And now, the usually-neutral Zara Tindall has a bone to pick with her cousin-in-law.

“This was the final straw for Zara, who is incredibly close with her grandmother. She can’t stand seeing Harry and Meghan playing games during the twilight of her life,” an insider dishes. “Zara has tried to sit back quietly and not take sides as the rest of her cousins have battled it out, but one thing she won’t hear of is having her granny’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations overshadowed by a podcast from California.” And now, Tindall apparently wants to talk to Prince Harry directly to put a stop to Markle’s plans.

“The rest of the family is very relieved that Zara is finally preparing to step in because everyone knows Harry will listen to her,” the tipster confides. “She very much takes after [Princess] Anne and won’t tolerate nonsense. The thought of anyone or anything ruining what is likely to be the queen’s last hurrah is unacceptable to Zara.”

Zara Tindall Planning A Royal Confrontation?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, the Sussexes have yet to announce a specific release date for their podcast. While the teaser trailer for Markle’s podcast recently dropped, we only know that it will be released sometime this summer. The last time we checked, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee holiday weekend—June 2 through June 5—is in the spring. And given the timing of the podcast announcement, many outlets are predicting a late summer release for the Sussexes, so chances are we won’t get to listen in June at all.

But even if that wasn’t the case, we just don’t see the Sussexes’ podcast “overshadowing” the queen’s historical Platinum Jubilee. Even if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to release the podcast on Her Majesty’s actual birthday—which seems highly unlikely—it would be a blip in the overall media coverage of the queen’s celebrations. And knowing that, it’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest Zara Tindall would choose now to take a stance against the Sussexes. It’s clear that the outlet was really scraping the bottom of the barrel with this story.

More Meghan Markle Drama From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time New Idea has concocted a feud for the Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Oprah Winfrey and Markle had a falling out. Then the magazine alleged Markle was demanding Prince Charles to foot the bill for a $100 million mansion. And more recently, the publication reported Meghan Markle had “denounced” Camilla Parker Bowles for seemingly no reason. Clearly, New Idea is the last source we’d trust for genuine updates about the Duchess of Sussex

