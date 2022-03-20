Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Trapped’ In ‘Life He Hates’ By Meghan Markle, Royal Gossip Said

Is Prince Harry secretly “trapped” in a toxic marriage to Meghan Markle? Around this time last year, one tabloid accused the Duchess of Sussex of playing mind games to keep her husband in check. Let’s take a look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.

Prince Harry ‘Brainwashed’ By Meghan Markle?

Last March, the Globe reported Meghan Markle was an expert in mind games, and she had managed to bend Prince Harry completely to her will. Apparently, Markle orchestrated their exit from the royal family by comparing her experiences to those of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. “She blatantly used the tragic life and death of his mother, Princess Diana, to convince him history was repeating itself and she was targeted by royals hellbent on destroying her, too,” an insider charged.

“[She] talked him into believing escaping Britain was the only way to save her life.” But sources insisted it was Harry that was truly trapped. Markle had pushed him towards “another life he hates—a stranger in a strange land with no friends and no place to turn for comfort.”

Prince Harry Trapped In ‘Private Hell’?

We weren’t buying this story for one second. There was no way to look at this article as anything but a cruel attack against Meghan Markle’s character. Sure, Harry expressed his fears about what royal life was doing to Markle, but we have absolutely no reason to believe Markle manipulated him into saying those things. Markle may have been an actress, but that level of deception is taking it too far.

The outlet also ignores the many other reasons Harry laid out for wanting to leave his royal life behind. Harry has long expressed a desire to establish himself outside of his family; his many business deals and extensive charity work are a great indicator of that. But most telling is how, over the last year, the Globe has buried this story under a pile of other outrageous lies relating to the Sussexes.

Ringing More Royal Rumors From The Rag

Back in September, the Globe reported Queen Elizabeth was suing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for millions. Then the very same tabloid claimed Harry and Markle stiffed a charity of $110,000. And more recently, the outlet accused Harry and Markle of driving their neighbors away with their “tackiness.” Unfortunately, the Globe‘s glaring grudge against the Sussexes makes it impossible to trust their audacious claims.

