Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Struggling’ To Make Friends In California After Nearly Two Years, Gossip Says

Is Meghan Markle friendless in Tinseltown? One report says the Suits star and Prince Harry are pining for Tom Holland and Zendaya out of desperation. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Lonely Meghan Struggling to Make Friends’

According to Woman’s Day, Markle is hopelessly trying to create content for Spotify and Netflix. A source says she and Prince Harry are “struggling for star power in America.” She and Harry reportedly invited Holland and Zendaya over, which came as quite a shock for the couple. “Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life,” a source says.

The Spider-Man stars met with the Sussexes in their Montecito mansion, where they were courted for a podcast. “Harry and Meghan are struggling to find the right mix of celebrity and genuine friends,” a source concludes, “so they’re having to widen the net and approach new people.”

What’s Really Going On With Meghan Markle?

In big blue letters, the title of this story proclaims Meghan Markle is “struggling to make friends.” One would naturally expect a story about her loneliness or sadness, but instead, we get an article about her podcast. This is a bait-and-switch that fails to deliver on its promise.

The story of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s secret royal meeting comes from the Daily Mail, so it should probably be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, why would this be a big deal in any way? Zendaya is a burgeoning power player and Holland is the star of the most successful film in years. Any producer hoping to make something popular should try to land a meeting with the two. Markle’s not lonely; she’s just approaching this logically.

As for the friendless claim, that is utter hogwash. The Sussexes are famously close to Elton John, George Clooney, and Oprah Winfrey. Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, and Tyler Perry are all known confidants as well. Markle’s even still got her old Suits chums, so this is all pretty absurd.

As Gossip Cop has already pointed out, it takes time to make documentaries and animated series. Spotify and Netflix are both hiring folks, so some new content should be coming soon from Archewell. Harry and Markle are pretty busy as it is raising Lilibet Diana and Archie.

More Baseless Attacks

Woman’s Day has no handle on royal issues. It recently claimed Markle wrote a cruel letter which Queen Elizabeth hated so much she went on vacation. It was a wafer-thin story that had no evidence behind it. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Markle threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary.

Prince William never banned Markle from the palaces either, despite the outlet’s claim otherwise. These stories come from a place of hate for Markle and nothing else. It’s best to ignore whatever this outlet has to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

