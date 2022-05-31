Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Stunned By Royal Family’s Slap To The Face Snub, Suspicious Source Says

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle desperately trying to preserve their image after being snubbed from the royal family’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations? One tabloid claims the Sussexes were embarrassed by the announcement, and they’re doing their best to save face. Here’s the latest gossip about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Platinum Jubilee plans.

Harry And Meghan ‘Outcasts’ After Snub?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are once again trying to salvage their public image after a duel with their royal relatives. Buckingham Palace recently announced that only working royals would be invited to the balcony for Trooping the Colour, meaning Harry and Markle would have to celebrate elsewhere. But the Sussexes’ friend and biographer Omid Scobie recently revealed that the duke and duchess never intended to represent the royal family on the balcony, though the outlet’s insiders insist this is Harry and Markle’s tacky way of sparing themselves any further embarrassment.

“This is sheer nonsense—a laughable attempt to save face,” the tabloid’s tipster muses. “There’s nothing more prestigious in England than being able to stand with the queen and view the famed Trooping the Colour military parade below. This is a real slap in the face to Harry and Meghan.” Scobie also claimed that Harry already spoke with his grandmother about not attending Trooping the Colour, but the source insists it doesn’t make the exclusion any less humiliating. “Basically, [Prince] Andrew, Harry, and Meghan are in the same boat—they’re OUT!”

Sussexes Try To ‘Save Face’?

So, let’s get this straight—this “insider” is mad because the Sussexes weren’t upset enough by the palace’s announcement? How else should they be expected to handle the news? And isn’t it possible that they really didn’t intend on representing the royal family on the balcony? They did leave their royal duties behind, after all. In truth, we have no idea what the Sussexes thought about the announcement. No matter how you cut it, it’s all just speculation.

But all of that aside, we should clear something up right now. It’s true that Prince Andrew and the Sussexes are being excluded for the same reason: They are not working royals. But they left behind said duties for very different reasons. The Sussexes left willingly to strike out on their own. Andrew was forced to step down after he was sued for alleged sexual abuse. No matter how you feel about the Sussexes, it’s just wrong to even compare them. But this rag doesn’t seem to care. According to the tabloid, the Sussexes’ blight on the royal family is on par with Andrew’s. And for that reason, we just can’t take any of its claims seriously.

The Magazine On Harry And Meghan Markle

It’s always disappointing to read such an unsavory report, but it’s just business as usual for the Globe. Last year, the outlet claimed Harry was trapped in a “life he hates” by Markle. Then the magazine reported Harry and Markle were “neighbors from hell.” Then the publication alleged the Sussexes were fleeing California after becoming “very unpopular and isolated.” And most recently, the magazine criticized Markle for supposedly trying to imitate Princess Diana. Obviously, the Globe has is out for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

