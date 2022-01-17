Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Being Stripped Of Their Titles, Feuding With Prince William, Kate Middleton, And Other Royals, Latest Rumors Claim

Is the royal family finally done putting up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s attacks against them? Rumor has it, the Sussexes’ relationship with The Firm is tenser than ever. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about the Sussexes’ war against the royals.

Queen Elizabeth Revokes Sussexes’ Titles?

Earlier this month, the National Enquirer reported Queen Elizabeth was on her deathbed and wanted to tie up loose ends while she still could. First on her agenda was dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Her Majesty is furious the Sussexes have used their kids as pawns in their revenge crusade against the royal family,” an insider dished.

“She’s horrified henpecked Harry gave in to Meghan’s ultimatum — it’s me or them — before they sensationally quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020. Her Majesty has had enough. Harry and his family are banished forever — along with the titles they need for Hollywood success!” Read more about the queen’s plans for disciplining the Sussexes here.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Heartbroken By Sussexes Snub?

Then, OK! reported Prince William and Kate Middleton were on their way to the United States, but they hadn’t had any luck making plans to reunite with the Sussexes. “Harry and Meghan constantly rub shoulders with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and are frequent guests of Ellen DeGeneres, and they wouldn’t want William and Kate to steal their thunder,” the tipster confessed.

But the Cambridges worried about how their children would take the news since they so desperately wanted to see their cousins. “William and Kate have tried to explain it in simple terms — and a reunion could still happen — but they don’t want the children to pin their hopes on it,” the insider explained. Read more about the Cambridges’ American holiday here.

Prince Harry Got Revenge On Prince Charles?

Finally, the National Enquirer reported Harry had the perfect plan to get revenge on his father. Charles was steeped in controversy as he fielded accusations of taking bribes in exchange for royal honors. But Harry made sure everyone knew he had nothing to do with the scandal. “Charles denies all knowledge of the ‘cash for royal rewards’ scheme, but Harry’s charge he raised red flags about the tycoon implies his father and advisers looked the other way for a megabucks payday,” the tipster charged.

“Harry’s clearly determined not to be dragged into this scandal. By taking a public swipe at Charles, he’s turned any spotlight of guilt off himself and squarely on his father — another revenge mission accomplished!” Read more about Charles and Harry’s ongoing feud here.

