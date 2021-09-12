Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Still Collecting $360K A Year From Prince Charles?

Reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuously face financial struggles are one headline that makes a regular appearance. One year ago, Gossip Cop investigated a story that Markle and Prince Harry were receiving a yearly allowance from Prince Charles. Now, we’re taking a look back to check on the financial stability of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need An Allowance?

The claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were relying on an allowance to survive came from the Globe. The tabloid alleged Prince Charles was “still paying his royal brat and his high maintenance wife” up to thousands of dollars every week. Despite Markle and Prince Harry stepping down from their royal duties, Prince Charles supposedly “made it clear the door is always open” if the two ever returned. Prince Charles’ soft spot for his son was one reason he gave the couple an allowance.

The outlet also brought up a couple of different reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle needed such extravagant funds. Apparently, the duo needed the money “after purchasing a new mansion,” and because Markle could not find any work as an actress again. The magazine described Prince Harry and Markle as people who would rely on their celebrity status to earn a living wage. In fact, the couple initially planned on “cashing in on their titles and celebrity” to earn money before the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible.

Do Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Rely On Prince Charles For Money?

When the Globe first published this story, Gossip Cop found it difficult to take seriously, and today, nothing has changed. The first detail of the narrative that weakens its credibility is the fact that it takes neverending jabs at Markle. The outlet described her as someone who “destroyed Harry’s life,” was “high maintenance,” and a spoiled failure. Is it a surprise that the magazine took shots at Markle? No. But again, it presents an obvious bias.

Secondly, the idea that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in any way struggling financially is laughable. At the time the story was published, the couple had just signed an enormous deal with Netflix that promised to bring in quite a bit of cash. Additionally, Markle earned millions during her time on Suits, and Prince Harry has a sizable fortune to his name. He also has a job, which was announced a few months back. With all the money the couple has access to, why would they ever need to rely on Prince Charles for hundreds of thousands every year? This story is entirely false, as we’ve previously noted.