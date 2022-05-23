Prince Harry Supposedly ‘Secretly Spiraling,’ Struggling Emotionally Because Of Meghan Markle, Royal Rumors Claim

Is Meghan Markle exhibiting toxic behavior in her relationship with Prince Harry? Rumor has it that the duchess’ controlling tendencies are taking a toll on her husband’s mental health. Here’s the latest gossip about the Sussexes.

Prince Harry ‘Completely Taken Over’ By Meghan Markle?

Last month, Woman’s Day revealed Meghan Markle had turned Prince Harry into a completely different person. “He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan,” a so-called “royal expert” dished. “It seems like they’re in a powerful co-dependency and I do question how it will end… Perhaps he’ll wake up and realize he’s living in Goop [Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website] and he has to get the hell out, go down to the pub, and see his mates.”

But we immediately recognized this story for what it was: an attempt to paint Markle as an evil villain that brainwashed Harry into leaving his family for her. But if you’re grounded in reality, you’ll quickly realize this isn’t the case. Whether you love them or hate them, you can’t pretend Harry hasn’t been acting of his own volition. He has made it clear that he left life as a working royal out of his own desire and he isn’t going to “wake up” one day and change his mind.

Prince Harry ‘Secretly Spiraling’ Because Of Meghan Markle?

Then, Life & Style reported Prince Harry’s friends were worried about his well-being. “When Harry first moved, he was so at peace and raved about starting fresh. Friends were thrilled he’d finally found happiness,” a tipster mused. But the source claimed that things changed as soon as Harry started working again. “Since signing big deals with Netflix, Spotify, and others, however, he’s been behaving weirdly,” a tipster confided. “Harry’s inexperienced in the entertainment industry and didn’t know what he was getting himself into… He was naive and friends worry he’s bitten off more than he can chew.” The source droned on about how Hollywood life was dragging him down, and that his Netflix projects were surely taking a toll on his mental health.

But we reminded readers that no one is forcing Harry to work. The prince has been enthusiastic about his jobs this entire time, and most recently he filmed his passion project—a docuseries following the orchestration of the Invictus Games. From everything we could tell, Harry’s life and mental health have been on the upswing ever since moving to the United States. And some dubious report from an unreliable outlet wasn’t going to change our minds about that.

Meghan Markle ‘Makes Harry Cry’?

Finally, In Touch recounted the shocking claims made in Tina Brown’s royal tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil. According to the outlet, the royals were in a panic over the book. “With the queen not well and this being her Platinum Jubilee, where she’s celebrating 70 years on the throne, the timing couldn’t be worse,” a snitch explained. But sources said that it was really the Sussexes that should have been worried. According to Brown’s book, Meghan Markle had been pushing Prince Harry far beyond what was healthy. “She can be so demanding, she makes Harry cry,” Brown wrote.

Yet, we weren’t falling for the tabloid’s orchestrated panic. Royal tell-alls are no more credible than tabloid gossip, and Brown’s book was no different. And after doing some research, it looked like plenty of readers noticed that Brown’s book zeroed in unfairly on the Sussexes. Nevertheless, it didn’t look like any of the royals—Harry and Markle included—were planning to even dignify the salacious book with a response.

