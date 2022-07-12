Anonymous Sources Say Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Apparently Forced To Flee UK, Supposedly Going Broke After Visit

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first arrived in the United States, millions pondered how the millionaires would get by. Rumors trickled out about the duo getting cut off by the royal family and their supposed need to fly back home. Even a year after the Sussexes left the United Kingdom, stories persist of them being dire financial straits. Let’s review the most recent stories about Harry, Markle, and their allegedly empty wallets.

Prince Harry’s Huge Mistake

According to Woman’s Day, Prince Harry regretted moving after coming home from the Platinum Jubilee. He came back to a house with too much work to do. “Netflix and Spotify are baying for content to fulfill his and Meghan’s contract and his publisher has ordered rewrites of his memoir,” an insider said. “Harry has bitten off rather more than he can chew and if the past month is anything to go by, he can no longer fall back on royal support.”

However, Harry has never publicly indicated any regret whatsoever. In fact, the opposite is true: He seems happier than ever in California. They have multiple income streams and diversified assets, so they’re not strapped for cash either. Given that they still have content coming out on both platforms, their contracts seem secure. This story was bogus.

Meghan Markle’s Going Broke

According to Star, Markle and Harry’s greed was proving to be their downfall. The two’s megabucks deals with Spotify and Netflix were in question as they’ve failed to produce much content. “Harry and Meghan left the monarchy to become superstars, but nothing is going according to plan and now they’re scrambling to stay relevant,” an insider said. “They are in dire straits.” Prince Charles was apparently willing to back them financially, but only if they play ball and come to the United Kingdom more often.

In reality, Charles cut his son off long ago, and they’ve managed to buy a mansion without his money. As we’ve pointed out so many times, Harry and Markle are doing very well financially. Their portfolio is only expanding, and they’re still making money while they make content for the streaming giants.

Why The Sussexes’ Trip Was Humiliating

The National Enquirer called Markle and Harry’s trip a total failure. The duo was booed at public appearances, hushed by senior royals, and received little fanfare during the Platinum Jubilee. An insider said, “They were totally humiliated.” The biggest snub supposedly came from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s refusal to even meet Lilibet Diana.

While the Cambridges intransigence regarding their niece is a terrible look, it doesn’t reflect poorly on the Sussexes at all. Harry and Markle knew going into their trip that they would not be the center of attention at the Platinum Jubilee, so why would they feel humiliated? Everything went according to plan. Most importantly, Lilibet met her namesake, Queen Elizabeth. These tabloids desperately need to get a clue.

