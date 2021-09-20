Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Slammed For Stiffing Charity Of $110K?

Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle short $110,000 in a recent charity donation? One tabloid alleges the “penny-pinching” duke and duchess aren’t as generous as they claim. Let’s take a look at the rumor.

‘Hypocrites’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lied About Donating To Charity?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t as charitable as they pretend to be. The magazine claims Markle and Harry stiffed an unnamed charity for $110,000. Markle and Harry reportedly promised to repay the debt within a year, but the damage to their reputation was already done. It points out that even before inking their Netflix and Spotify deals, Harry and Markle were good for the money.

Apparently, the couple’s finances were wrapped up in their Sussex Royal Foundation, which they rebranded as the MWX Foundation to remove the word “royal” from their business. And even though the foundation began liquidating soon after, the tabloid insists that Markle and Harry are still profiting from their royal status.

From their multi-million dollar media deals to their bombshell interviews, the Sussexes are still well within the public consciousness. But finally, the magazine insists, it’s coming back to bite them since recent polls reportedly show the Sussexes are dropping in popularity.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are ‘Shameless Posers And Publicity Pigs’?

There is a ton of context missing from this report. This all comes back to a story from the Daily Mail that claimed Harry and Markle’s MWX foundation (formerly Sussex Royal) was around $108,270 in debt.

The foundation promised $293,000 to a charity but only paid about $185,000 overtime. Harry promised to pay the outstanding funds within the year, but paperwork reviewed by the Mail revealed they still have an outstanding balance with the creditor. However, there was a reasonable explanation for this.

Shortly after the original debt was revealed, the foundation went under investigation from the UK’s Charity Commission over an amount of money transferred to Travalyst — Harry’s eco-travel initiative. The investigation found that everything was done legally and above board, but the investigation temporarily froze the foundation’s finances, delaying their payment to the creditor.

And now the foundation’s funds are tied up in the liquidation process. But MWX’s liquidator, Adam Stephens, has acknowledged the debt and explained, “The charity has sufficient funds to settle the claim in full and final dividend is to be made shortly to pay the remaining balance.”

Nothing is being hidden from the public, and no charities are being purposefully stiffed. This tabloid just took half of the available information and framed it to make Harry and Markle look like “shameless posers,” as the tabloid puts it. Clearly, this tabloid can’t be trusted since it purposefully omitted so much important context.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This is far from the first time we’ve busted the Globe for spreading false information about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Last year, the tabloid claimed Markle and Harry were becoming cannabis farmers. Then the magazine reported the duke was “begging” Queen Elizabeth II for forgiveness so he could return to the UK. The tabloid alleged Harry and Markle’s phones were being tapped. And more recently, the outlet claimed Harry and Markle were friendless in Hollywood. Obviously, the Globe has no insight into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.