Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rumor: Gloating After Prince Charles Gets Labelled As A Racist

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle privately thrilled that Prince Charles has been branded as the family racist? One tabloid claims the Sussexes are gloating while Charles’ PR team is on damage control. Let’s take a look at the latest accusation against Charles.

Sussexes ‘Secretly Delighted’ Over Latest Blow To Prince Charles?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are beyond happy that a royal author has accused Prince Charles of commenting on baby Archie’s skin color. “I’m told Harry and Meghan are gloating,” an insider dishes to the tabloid. “They’re feeling vindicated.” The tipster explains that Markle and Harry didn’t name names back in March when they revealed a royal had questioned their son’s skin color because it would be “very damaging” to the monarchy.

“They wanted to be seen taking the high road then, but they’re happy to watch Charles being outed now,” the snitch confides. “They likely see it as payback for Charles cutting them off after they quit royal duties. They’re still not speaking!” While Charles’s spokesperson deemed the book “fiction and not worth further comment,” the damage has been done. “Harry and Meghan won this war,” the source muses. “Nothing more needs to be said. But Meghan always had to get the last word — and she must be enjoying every moment her father-in-law twists slowly in the wind.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Feel ‘Vindicated’?

This report is speculation at best. We have no way to confirm the identity of this unnamed “insider,” so how are we supposed to take them for their word? In all likeliness, this dubious source isn’t close to the Sussexes at all and their story is a work of fiction. Since there isn’t a shred of evidence to back up its claims, it’s safe to assume there isn’t any truth to them either.

In fact, this isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has tried to paint Markle as shallow and cruel. At the beginning of 2021, the tabloid claimed Markle was begging the royal family for $90 million. Then the magazine reported Markle resented Harry for having famous friends and was in a “lonely downward spiral.”

The outlet then claimed Markle was vainly trying to conceal her “shocking weight gain.” And more recently, the publication alleged Markle was “off the rails” as she was “laughed out of Hollywood.” Clearly, the Enquirer has it out for Markle. Readers shouldn’t trust the tabloid anywhere the Duchess of Sussex is concerned.

