Royal Gossip Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Supposedly ‘Going Broke’ After Allegedly Disastrous UK Visit

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggling to make ends meet? One tabloid claims the couple’s ivory tower is crumbling. Let’s check in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry And Meghan ‘Destroyed By Greed’?

This week, Star reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scraping at the bottom of their bank accounts. While the Sussexes almost immediately landed multi-million dollar streaming deals after leaving their royal duties, sources say the couple is in danger of losing everything. “Harry and Meghan left the monarchy to become superstars, but nothing is going according to plan and now they’re scrambling to stay relevant,” a royal rat confides. “They are in dire straits.”

Apparently, since Netflix scrapped Markle’s animated children’s show, Pearl, the couple has been scrambling to produce content. “Their expenses are enormous,” the tipster charges. “Harry and Meghan are anxious about all their overhead… Plus, Meghan loves to shop.”

According to the source, Harry even resorted to begging his father Prince Charles for cash. “Charles would only agree on condition,” the snitch reveals. “They have to return to the UK on a more frequent basis and participate in royal duties.” But given the couple’s lukewarm reception in the UK during their recent visit, sources say they are conflicted. “Harry and Meghan wanted to have their cake and eat it too,” the insider muses. “Their greed destroyed them.”

Are The Sussexes Broke?

This magazine clearly didn’t do its research on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s finances. While the couple isn’t raking in the cash that they could be from their streaming deals just yet, they aren’t hemorrhaging money. Just last year, Harry produced a mental health series with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+. And he still serves as chief impact officer of tech startup BetterUp.

And last fall, the couple became “impact partners” for the investment company Ethic. Despite lagging on their streaming deals, the couple’s financial portfolio just keeps expanding. And since the couple is in the midst of producing their documentary Heart of Invictus and another untitled project, their deal with Netflix is expected to only strengthen in the coming months.

So, no, the Sussexes aren’t broke. Far from it, in fact. They certainly aren’t begging Prince Charles for cash. And since the firm seemingly rejected their initial plea for part-time royal status way back in 2020, it’s hard to believe Charles is begging them to take on royal duties in any other capacity than full-time. Overall, this story was just a poor attempt to humiliate the Sussexes, but we aren’t buying it.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Over the last month, Star has been on a roll with its Sussex slander. A few weeks back, the outlet claimed Prince William “shut out” Harry and Markle from the Jubilee celebrations against the queen’s wishes. Then the magazine reported Markle was demanding to be present at every meeting Harry had with his family. And more recently, the publication alleged Markle and Harry were begging the royal family to take them back. Obviously, we wouldn’t pick up Star when looking for genuine updates on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

