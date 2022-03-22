Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Refusing Queen’s Requests To See Lilibet Amid Health Downturn, Royal Feud Rumors, Reports Claim

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ignoring Queen Elizabeth‘s pleas for them to visit? Royal gossip says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are refusing to go anywhere near the rest of the royal family. Here’s what we know about these shocking rumors.

Meghan Markle Using ‘Emotional Blackmail’?

This whole narrative kicked off when the National Enquirer accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of faking their security concerns just to get the queen’s hopes up about seeing Lilibet. “Harry and Meghan have such huge egos, they’re trying to rewrite the rules—using their children as pawns,” one source flamed. “This is a disgusting case of emotional blackmail against Harry’s family!”

Of course, all evidence suggested that the Sussexes’ security concerns were genuine. Since Harry and Markle’s safety would be at greater risk and their personal security team would be at a disadvantage across the pond, it only made sense that they were seeking extra protection. And the mere fact that they’ve put so much effort into getting these protections reinstated shows that they intend to visit the UK at some point.

Prince Harry Ignoring Queen Elizabeth’s Request?

Then, In Touch continued painting the Sussexes as cruel crusaders against the royal family. This time, the story was that Prince Harry wasn’t letting his grandmother see his highly anticipated memoir until it hits shelves. “He promised to show her the final draft in order to get her stamp of approval before it’s published, but when she called and asked him to send her a copy, he refused,” an insider dished. “There are fears he’ll go on a royal character assassination spree.”

But unbeknownst to the tabloid, Harry’s memoir was the furthest thing from Her Majesty’s mind. At the time this report was published, the queen was battling COVID-19. The only thing people were concerned about was the queen’s health, not wild speculation as to what Harry might say in his memoir. This story didn’t have any meaningful information to share so we had no problem dismissing it. Given the current state of the queen’s health, we doubt it’s high on her list of priorities.

Sussexes Refusing To Let The Queen Meet Lilibet?

Finally, Woman’s Day revealed Harry and Markle wanted more than just police protection. Apparently, the Sussexes were demanding to be awarded with honors and an estate. “Where the Jubilee is concerned, he wants a guarantee that both himself and his wife Meghan will be awarded Jubilee medals alongside the rest of the family,” an insider revealed. “If Harry’s to come home more often he wants something way more secure. The queen certainly has a lot of thinking to do.”

Of course, this report was coming completely out of left field. No one in the royal family is talking about Jubilee medals—they’re talking about the queen’s poor health and praying for her recovery. The queen recently skipped yet another event because of her ailing health, and the world is staying vigilant for updates. Furthermore, Harry has only ever mentioned regaining police protection, a matter that still hasn’t been settled. Harry isn’t demanding any castles or titles since he firmly left that world behind for his life in the United States.

More Royal Stories From Suggest

The Documentary About Queen Elizabeth That Caused A Water Shortage

Why Prince Harry Will Not Go To England For Grandfather’s Thanksgiving Celebration

Camilla Parker Bowles Canceled Two Events This Week, Here’s Why

Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Trapped’ In ‘Life He Hates’ By Meghan Markle, Gossip Said