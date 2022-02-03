Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Using ‘Emotional Blackmail’ Against Queen Elizabeth Amid UK Security Feud, Rumor Says

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emotionally blackmailing Queen Elizabeth? One tabloid claims the duke and duchess are keeping their children away from the queen out of spite. Here’s the latest gossip about the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle ‘Never Wants To Set Foot In UK’

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hit a new low. While the duke and duchess have made public pleas for the royal family to reinstate their police protections while in the UK, the tabloid insists they’re using it as a “cop-out.” According to the report, the Sussexes simply don’t want to take their children to visit Queen Elizabeth, even though the monarch is expected to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this spring.

“Harry and Meghan have such huge egos, they’re trying to rewrite the rules — using their children as pawns,” an insider dishes. “This is a disgusting case of emotional blackmail against Harry’s family!” And even Prince Charles is getting fed up with his son’s demands. “Charles wants the whole family reunited for this special occasion but Harry’s acting like a spoiled brat,” the tipster charges. “This is a cruel cop-out to avoid seeing the royals!”

But even though Charles is mad at his son, it’s Markle that’s masterminding the whole performance. “It’s no secret Meghan never wants to set foot in the UK again,” the snitch whispers. “This security battle is a convenient excuse to stay away — with the children! How selfish can you get?”

Is Harry Using Security Concerns As An Excuse?

While it’s true the Sussexes have caused quite a fuss by refusing to visit the UK without sufficient security, we doubt that it’s all for show. It’s important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have good reason to request extra protections across the pond. Given the UK’s strict gun laws, the Sussexes’ private security detail wouldn’t be as equipped to handle a crisis as the police.

But that isn’t all. The Sussexes have faced significant backlash from many UK citizens for leaving their royal duties, so they’re probably hesitant to enter a potentially hostile environment without the necessary protections. Given these circumstances, it’s understandable that Harry and Markle are seeking as much protection as possible for their children. And since they’re willing to foot the bill, it doesn’t seem like they’re asking for special treatment.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

It’s no surprise that the National Enquirer would publish such a scathing critique of the Sussexes. Back in December, the tabloid reported Markle was “off the rails” after being “laughed out of Hollywood.” Then the outlet claimed Harry and Markle were gloating after Prince Charles was accused of making racist remarks. And more recently, the publication alleged that the IRS blew the lid off of a major charity scandal for the Sussexes. Clearly, the Enquirer has a glaring bias against the couple and can’t be expected to report accurately on their lives.

