Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly ‘Desperate For Cash,’ Supposedly Using Queen For Money, Sketchy Source Says

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going broke? One report says they were begging Queen Elizabeth for cash at their last meeting. Gossip Cop investigates

‘Kate: They’re Shameless”

The cover of In Touch reveals Harry and Markle are “using the queen for money!” The two made a pitstop in the United Kingdom en route to the Invictus Games where they had a private meeting with Elizabeth. A source says there was a cameraman in the room recording it for Netflix, adding, “They stayed for just 25 minutes… the queen expected them to stay longer.” Her Majesty was also apparently disappointed that she didn’t get to meet Lilibet Diana.

(In Touch)

Adding to the insult, the snitch says, Harry broke a promise to Elizabeth when he didn’t bring his daughter along. The source explains, “Not seeing her great-grandchildren is like a dagger to the heart.” As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, they add, they’re apparently disgusted with their behavior. Had they not been off on a ski trip, they would have supposedly put a stop to it. Another source says Kate thinks that “they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Markle and Harry needed to get quality footage for Netflix to save their reportedly troubled megabucks deal with the streamer. The source concludes, “One of the most emotional parts will be them going to see the queen, and they must have known that would be the case… it’s all great fodder for the Netflix documentary—which will probably save their $100 million deal.”

What’s Going On With The Sussexes?

Every single sentence of this story oozes with contempt for Harry and Meghan Markle, but none of it is true. The cover of the magazine directly quotes Kate Middleton, but she hasn’t said a word about Markle and Harry in some time. THe story attacks them for being hypocrites because they claim to hate the cameras, then film a documentary.

The documentary is about the philanthropic work of the Invictus Games, not the Sussexes’ personal life. They’ve made it abundantly clear that neither Markle nor Harry has any interest in a reality show. According to both the palace and the Sussexes, the meeting only included Markle, Harry, and Elizabeth. It’s mind-boggling that Netflix cameras would be allowed a private audience with Elizabeth what with The Crown in existence.

No, Markle and Harry weren’t exploiting Elizabeth to secure their Netlfix deal. Contracts and lawyers secure money. Furthermore, it’s not like anyone in this ecosystem needs the cash. This whole narrative is just absurd. Harry and Markle’s meeting was very secret to begin with, so there’s no possible way In Touch has any exclusive access to the meeting. If it did, then it would have broken the story.

Nothing But Venom

This is the same tabloid that announced Elizabeth was fighting with Harry over access to his memoir, when in reality she was fighting for her life against COVID-19. This story alone proves In Touch does not have the kind of access it pretends to.

Just last month it claimed Harry and Markle would get a divorce. Their trip to the Invictus Games disproves the story. It also invented a trip from hell for Markle and Harry in New York City. They were all smiles there as well. You’d be hard-pressed to find a less trustworthy outlet for royal news than this one.

