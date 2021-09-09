Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pregnant With New Baby Amid Fights Over Their Finances?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers when it comes to the media scrutinizing their every move. A year ago, one tabloid dropped a huge bomb regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The outlet said that amid financial trouble and marital problems, the couple was expecting a new baby. Now, Gossip Cop is looking back on the story to see just how much of it turned out to be true.

Sussexes Drowning In Financial Troubles?

Last year, Life & Style reported that the primary source of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marital disputes was their financial struggles. The magazine boldly stated that the couple was “not as wealthy as people think” and that “there are no signs of new funds coming in.” The main thing draining Prince Harry and Markle’s bank account? According to the tabloid, the couple’s mortgage and enormous property taxes were to blame.

This portion of the tabloid’s narrative was entirely false, as Gossip Cop previously proved. The claim that Prince Harry and Markle didn’t have any money coming in was incorrect, as they’d just agreed to a Netflix deal at the time that was worth millions.

Prince Harry Misses Life In The U.K.?

The second piece of drama in this Life & Style report was that Prince Harry was desperately missing his life in the U.K. “Harry misses his old life in England,” a source close to the royals leaked. Apparently, Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, wasn’t all that sympathetic about his sibling’s homesickness either. The same insider revealed, “William can’t help thinking that his little brother dug his own grave.”

Again, Gossip Cop found this part of the narrative hard to believe. If Prince Harry truly missed his life in England, it doesn’t seem realistic that he would buy a mansion in California and continue distancing himself from the royal family. It’s clear the tabloid wanted to create drama between Prince Harry and Prince William as they usually do.

Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

While it may seem like Life & Style correctly foretold Meghan Markle’s second pregnancy, Gossip Cop believes it was merely a stroke of luck. This outlet continuously predicted that Markle was pregnant several months in a row with no evidence that she actually was. Essentially, the tabloid was bound to be right about a Meghan Markle pregnancy eventually, as the magazine publishes one pregnancy rumor after another with no regard for consistency or accuracy.

While the magazine may have gotten the pregnancy news correct, it created a completely bogus story out of it. A so-called insider admitted that “a pregnancy might be the only thing that holds them together.” It’s been a year since the story dropped, and it very much seems like Markle and Prince Harry are doing just fine.