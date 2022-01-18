Prince Harry Allegedly Forced To Look For Paid Work To Fund Meghan Markle’s Supposedly $117,000 Wardrobe, Rumor Claims

Meghan Markle is always fashionable, but with nice clothes comes high costs. Is Prince Harry forced to get more work just to pay for her six-figure closet? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Love, Lies And Drama’

We’re now two years removed from the Sussexes’ shocking announcement. Harry and Markle have settled into their new lives in California. Who reports the two are not doing as well as they’re letting on. Moving to California, especially into their lavish Montecito mansion, comes with a very high price tag.

If Harry had it his way, he would devote his life to charity work. Since Markle has a very expensive shopping habit, he doesn’t have the luxury. Last year, Markle even apparently spent $117,000 on new clothing. This means Harry must look for paid work just to fund her lifestyle.

How Much Did Meghan Markle Spend?

The number $117,000 is misleading. For one thing, there’s no consistent number to be found. The Daily Mail reported the number was about $78,500, but this isn’t accurate either.

As The List points out, celebrities like Markle are often paid by designers to wear clothing. Just because eagle-eyed blogs keep track of Markle’s outfits doesn’t mean she’s spending anything on them. That being said, Markle used to pay $30,000 for her wardrobe before she met Harry, so maybe checks are being cut by her.

While these numbers may look big, you have to remember that the Sussexes are good for it. Their Netflix deal was worth a reported $200 million alone. Harry has his inheritance from Princess Diana, and Markle still has her Suits money. There’s the Spotify deal and their money from green investments.

With the Netflix money alone, Markle could spend $1 million per year on her wardrobe, another million on Harry and the kids, and still be good for a century. Who just wants to make her look cruel and vain. It’s a sexist story without a foothold in reality.

A Common Theme

This isn’t the first time Who has targeted the Sussexes with a money story. Last year, it claimed Markle and Harry were struggling over baby shower costs. That baby shower came and went without a peep, and they’re obviously still together. This magazine is well researched as far as tabloids go, but it still clearly has an agenda.

Rumors about Markle and Harry’s finances are a dime a dozen. They’re almost always sexist attacks on a private couple.

