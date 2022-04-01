Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Marriage Allegedly ‘Make Or Break’ On Trip After Drifting Apart, Anonymous Source Says

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booking a much-needed couple’s retreat? One tabloid claims the duke and duchess’s marriage has been struggling to survive the California heat. Here’s the latest gossip on the Sussexes.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Living Apart?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have basically been living separate lives since landing in the United States. Sources say the Sussexes have been spending “more and more time apart” and that their American life isn’t “living up to their high expectations.” And now that Harry is embroiled in yet another libel suit against The Mail On Sunday, it seems like he and Markle are worlds apart.

Sources say the couple is in desperate need of a getaway, and their friends are starting to notice. Apparently, Oprah Winfrey has even offered Markle and Harry private use of her mountain ranch in Telluride, Colorado, for some alone time. “Oprah can tell they’re super stressed and has basically given them the keys,” the tipster confides. “She thinks getting away will do their relationship a world of good.” Another source concludes, “It’s a bit of a cliche, but a trip to Telluride to sort things out really does sound like a make-or-break situation for Meghan and Harry.”

Harry And Meghan’s Marriage In ‘Crunch Time’?

While this is a fairly innocent story, it’s unfortunately a complete work of fiction. First of all, we’re certain the outlet isn’t talking to anyone who knows the Sussexes or Oprah Winfrey, so this tipster’s credibility is already a huge question mark. Then there’s the matter of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry is currently preparing for the highly anticipated veterans’ sporting event that he founded in 2014. And after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games are finally going to be held in the Netherlands from April 16-22. It’s safe to say Harry isn’t jetting off to Colorado right before he plans to spend over a week in Europe.

Besides, it’s highly presumptuous to say Markle and Harry are struggling. While it’s true Harry has been popping up at events here and there without his wife, we’re sure they still see plenty of each other. The couple still lives together with their two children. Just because their more intimate moments together aren’t caught on camera doesn’t mean that they aren’t happening. So, while a romantic getaway is a nice idea, we just aren’t buying this tabloid’s story.

More Sussex Stories From The Tabloid

Considering Woman’s Day‘s past reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we’re highly skeptical of this tabloid. Back in December, the outlet claimed Markle was outraged at Kate Middleton for appearing on TV. Then the tabloid reported Markle penned Queen Elizabeth a cruel and malicious letter. The publication also alleged Markle forced Harry to end his friendship with Princess Eugenie. And most recently, the outlet claimed the Sussexes were “struggling” to make friends in California. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t too concerned with fact-checking wherever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned.

