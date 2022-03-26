Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Marriage Allegedly ‘Falling Apart’ In ‘Meghan’s Worst Nightmare,’ Anonymous Insider Says

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the brink of divorce? One tabloid’s cover story proclaims that the duke and duchess have been “torn apart” and “it’s over!” Let’s check in on the Sussexes.

Meghan Markle ‘Caught In A Web Of Lies’?

This week, the National Enquirer delivers the shocking news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “fairytale” marriage is coming to an “unhappy ending.” Now that Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has leveled a lawsuit against the duchess, sources say Markle fears it could mean the end of her con against the royal family. “This is Meghan’s worst nightmare,” an insider dishes. “The ivory tower she invented for herself is collapsing—with Meghan inside!”

Samantha is suing her half-sister for defamation over claims that she struggled financially growing up and that she has had “virtually no contact” with her half-siblings. “Samantha wants Meghan’s lies revealed in an under-oath deposition!” the snitch reveals. “That opens the door for Meghan to also be interrogated about the shocking accusations she made against the royal family. Nothing will be off-limits.”

Sources say Markle carefully curated a “rags-to-riches” persona, and she fooled her husband into believing it. “I’m afraid she’ll be revealed as a greedy gold-digger who targeted and conned Harry,” the tipster confides. “We expect Harry to return to Britain—alone—to beg forgiveness from the royal family… It seems once Meghan married her prince, she felt indestructible, but her sham life script is falling apart. Only time will tell if her marriage is also history.”

Court Papers Expose ‘Bitter Bust-Up’ For Markle?

This story is a bit misleading to say the very least. First of all, Samantha’s lawsuit hasn’t had the impact that the tabloid was betting on. Samantha Markle has been on a crusade against her half-sister for years now. After endless online attacks, explosive interviews, and an autobiography titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, it’s no secret that Samantha isn’t a fan of the duchess. She even spread conspiracy theories on Twitter that Markle faked her two pregnancies, so she isn’t exactly the most reliable source either.

And the Sussexes’ lawyer Michael Kump doesn’t seem very threatened by the suit either. “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves,” Kump told TMZ. And whether or not Markle struggled financially growing up doesn’t really matter—we’re sure Prince Harry knows his own wife better than anyone. It doesn’t look like this lawsuit will ever see a courtroom, let alone cause Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to separate.

More Of The Tabloid’s Attacks

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer twisted the truth or flat out lied about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Back in December, the outlet reported Markle was “off the rails” after being “laughed out of Hollywood.” Then the magazine claimed explosive IRS documents exposed Harry and Markle as frauds. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry and Markle were using “emotional blackmail” against Queen Elizabeth. Obviously, the Enquirer‘s salacious reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex makes this latest tale impossible to trust.

