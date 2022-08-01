Shady Insider Says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Apparently Buckling Under Recent PR Disaster

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggling to recover from the latest royal tell-all? One tabloid claims the Sussexes were left scrambling after the book’s release. Here’s what we know about the couple’s alleged PR troubles.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Under Fire’?

This week, Who reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hit hard by Tom Bower’s latest book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. According to the article, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a good show for the camera while visiting New York City, but the anxiety was apparently bubbling right beneath the surface.

“It actually came out worse than they imagined,” an insider says of the royal tell-all. “It appears to cover all the rumors of [Markle’s] ruthless social climbing and allegations she manipulated Harry into marriage. Meghan hates when she can’t control a narrative, and this is about as out of control as it gets. They’re furious and unsure where to go from here.”

But if anyone expected the couple’s marriage to cave under the pressure, they have another thing coming. “Ironically, this book has pushed Meghan and Harry even closer together, if that were possible. It’s cemented their ‘us against the world’ mentality,” the tipster spills. And on a final note, the source reveals that the publication hasn’t inspired any humility in the Sussexes, and they’re more adversarial than ever towards the rest of the royal family.

Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Out Of Control’?

Here’s the thing: No one is taking this book very seriously. Bower’s royal tell-all is hardly the first of its kind, and it certainly isn’t any more credible than the rest. In fact, this specific publication has come under some intense scrutiny since its release.

Bower has been accused of directly misquoting one of his subjects in the book. According to the book, Vanity Fair writer Sam Kashner felt slighted by Markle when he interviewed her back in 2017. Apparently, Markle commented on the interviewer’s stutter—a subtle but unmistakable insult. But after the passage was released, Kashner was quick to rebut Bower’s account. According to the journalist, he remembered Markle fondly and the tense interaction he described actually never happened.

Of course, it’s Kashner’s word against Bower’s. But it only goes to show that Revenge hasn’t been accepted into the public consciousness as fact. The Sussexes have taken the route they always have with these kinds of tell-alls—they’re staying quiet. There’s no need for them to take any action at all, and this story is sure to fade from the public’s short memory soon enough. So, no, we don’t believe the Sussexes are spiraling out of control.

The Tabloids On The Sussexes

While we don’t often confront WHO, we’re undoubtedly familiar with all kinds of royal rumors. In early July, Star reported Markle was harboring a secret crush. Then Star alleged Harry forced his relatives to cover up the investigation into Markle’s bullying allegations. And more recently, the Globe alleged Harry was serving the queen with a final insult. Obviously, WHO is far from the first publication to get it wrong about the Sussexes.

