Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Having Second Non-Royal Wedding In California?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to re-do their wedding ceremony in California? One tabloid claims the couple wants to get married their own way in the United States. Let’s take a closer look at the story.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan ‘American I Do’s’?

This week’s edition of OK! reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to re-do their nuptials now that they’ve settled into their California digs. Apparently, the Sussexes want to get married again “without all the royal pomp and protocol.” An inside source elaborates, “This has been in the works for a while, but they needed to let the dust settle after their explosive TV interview.”

The duke and duchess “want a less formal affair with the guests and traditions they choose, not the ones dictated to them,” the tipster dishes. The couple is reportedly planning to hold the ceremony at their Montecito home next month. “Harry and Meghan are eager to say their I do’s on American soil not just to reaffirm their love,” the insider muses, “but to tell the world this is their home for life.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Redoing Wedding?

This report is completely ridiculous. What would a second wedding ceremony accomplish? It would only draw more attention and criticism. Besides, this tabloid either completely forgot or chose to ignore the fact that Harry and Markle had their own personal ceremony before the royal one.

During the couple’s now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle said, “Three days before our wedding, we got married,” adding, “We called the archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

While the secret ceremony wasn’t a legal one, it clearly meant a lot to them. It was the intimate, informal event the tabloid is describing. Besides, this alleged wedding re-do wouldn’t be legal either since they’re already married, and it would be purely performative. It’s obvious the Sussexes aren’t looking to have another wedding ceremony — probably because they’ve already had two of them.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Besides, OK! changes its story about the Sussexes so often that it’s hard to keep up. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Prince Harry was “begging” his family to let him return to the UK. Then the outlet alleged Harry and Prince William were “more estranged than ever.” Then, the magazine reported Queen Elizabeth II was begging Harry to return to England because she was dying. Clearly, OK! can’t be trusted anywhere the royals are concerned.