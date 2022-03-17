Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Allegedly Finally Turned Their Back On Ellen DeGeneres

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turning their backs on Ellen DeGeneres? One report says the renegade royals have finally decided enough is enough from Ellen DeGeneres over some issues at home. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Why They Turned On Ellen’

A cover story from In Touch reveals Harry and Markle are experiencing buyer’s remorse. The Sussexes’ newest California mansion puts the two right across the street from one-time bestie DeGeneres. “She’s been driving them nuts,” a source says. “It’s as if she’s developed a bizarre obsession with them, calling them constantly and even turning up on their doorstep unannounced.”

The trio was once quite close, with DeGeneres apparently being the original first choice for the tell-all interview over Oprah Winfrey. DeGeneres’ clinginess seems to have rubbed Markle and Harry the wrong way, the source explains. The Finding Dory star sees the couple as a new chance at relevancy. What she doesn’t know is that Harry and Markle are reportedly actively preparing to get into the talk show game.

“She may get angry and back off once she finds out,” a source concludes, “or maybe she won’t care because she’s ending her own talk show.” Harry and Markle can either move once again or just learn to accept that DeGeneres will always be around.

What’s Going On With Harry And Meghan?

Folks like Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle don’t live on streets you’d see in movies. These are sprawling properties with thousands of square feet of nature around. It’s kind of hard for DeGeneres to be Kimmy Gibbler—she’d have to walk half a mile and climb a fence or two.

While tabloids believed DeGeneres was Markle’s first choice for an interview, there’s no evidence to back this up. Oprah Winfrey attended Markle’s wedding; DeGeneres did not. The bit about Harry and Markle wanting a talk show is hogwash as well. Talk shows are a grind, and the Sussexes do not seem at all interested in living that life. Their production company is working on documentaries and animation but not a daily talk show.

Once you start tugging at the threads of this story, it all falls apart. DeGeneres’ reputation after the toxic workplace scandal proved she’s not exactly the clingy type. She does, however, boast numerous A-list friends like Katy Perry and Kristen Bell. She’s still relevant and doesn’t need to Markle to stay so.

We’ve Heard Similar Rumors

In 2019, In Touch promised Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi would get a $500 million divorce, yet they’re still married. It claimed Markle and Harry were not on speaking terms, but it had no evidence to back this up either. It also invented a Prince William obsession for Markle. This was provably false. With a rotten reputation and no facts to back its story, it’s safe to say this lopsided friendship is an outright fabrication.

