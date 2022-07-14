Dubious Gossip Says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Apparently ‘Double-Crossing’ Royals With Supposed Second Oprah Interview

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a follow-up to their bombshell 2021 interview? One tabloid claims the Sussexes are working with the talk-show legend to once again shock the world. Let’s take a closer look at the story.

Royal Family Bracing Themselves For Next Sussex Interview?

Per New Idea, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t done pleading their case with the public. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex memorably sat down with Oprah Winfrey early last year and detailed Markle’s entrance and eventual exit from the British royal family. But now that the couple was spotted paying a visit to Winfrey’s LA home, sources fear another bombshell interview is in the works. And a “royal expert” warns the Sussexes that if they release another attack on their royal relatives, all hope for reconciliation will be dashed.

“I can’t imagine Charles or William ever trusting them again,” the royalist dishes. “If Harry and Meghan do another tell-all, it will spell the end of their relationship with the monarchy—not just the institution, but also their blood relatives.” The insider adds that the Sussexes must be the ones to make an effort if they want to salvage their relationship with the royal family.

“The only way for the family rift to be healed is for Harry and Meghan to stop playing the victims and to drop their projects involving the royal family,” the expert notes. “Eventually they will run out of ammunition, but by then the damage will have been done. The royals won’t want them back and neither will the British public. It’s all so incredibly sad as they were once so popular.”

Is Another Bombshell Sussex Interview On The Way?

This report is a classic bait-and-switch. The article’s title reads, “Bombshell Interview Leaked!” But then the article only goes on to speculate about what might happen if the Sussexes release another interview with Oprah Winfrey. The magazine doesn’t actually have any more information than we do. But its efforts to mislead readers with an inaccurate headline instantly make it untrustworthy in our book.

Furthermore, we already knew that the Sussexes were spotted driving to Winfrey’s estate. That was over two weeks ago now, and there haven’t been any more credible leads for their supposed second interview. But as we’ve known for over a year now, the Sussexes are friends with Winfrey. It’s far more likely that Harry and Markle were there for pleasure, not business.

And we have plenty of reasons to believe that’s the case. First of all, Harry is currently writing a memoir. We doubt he would sit down for a tell-all interview that’s sure to cover essentially the same bases. But we’re also certain that the couple wants to save their content for their streaming deal with Netflix. As their lack of streaming content for the service has come under immense scrutiny lately, it certainly wouldn’t be a good look if they were to make video content for other platforms.

More Sussex Speculation From The Tabloid

But this report certainly isn’t out of the ordinary for New Idea. After their initial interview with Winfrey, the tabloid claimed that the unedited version contained all sorts of juicy secrets. Then the magazine reported Markle was betraying Winfrey by starting her own talk show. And the publication even alleged Prince Harry was bragging to Prince William about being more popular. We can’t in good faith take New Idea‘s word when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

