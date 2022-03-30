Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Spark Divorce Rumors After Listing $14M Montecito Mansion, Anonymous Source Says

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry splitting up? Staggering property values and costs leave some wondering if there’s trouble in paradise. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Flying The Coop!’

On the authority of the National Enquirer, Harry and Markle’s California dream has been sabotaged by taxes and bird poop. The duo was shocked when they had to pay $136,000 in taxes on their $14 million Montecito mansion and didn’t expect the nearby bird sanctuary to be a burden.

The duo hoped to set roots in California, “but it’s turned into a nightmare” a source says. “The mansion’s been hit with a putrid smell from a bird refuge and reeking odor issues from a nearby cannabis factory.” The real issue came with funding the house, the outlet notes, as the total cost of upkeep runs north of $6 million a year. With Harry new to American taxes and Markle’s apparently expensive taste, this simply could not last.

While the two have signed production deals with Netflix and Spotify, they’ve yet to release any substantial content. With their property now on the market, a source says, “That’s fueled renewed speculation that the couple’s fairy-tale marriage is headed for the rocks.” Selling their mansion during a seller’s market would allow the two to get divorced with each walking away with enough money to stay afloat, a source concludes. “They’d make a killing, which would help both leave the marriage with a hefty cash account.”

What’s Going On With The Sussexes?

If you start tugging at any thread here, the whole story falls apart. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are millionaires, so they’re more than capable of paying for a divorce. They don’t need a $25 million windfall to do so. They stay together because they’re in love.

The Enquirer attempts to handwave the Sussexes’ megabucks deals because they haven’t released anything. This isn’t how contracts work, so surely they’ve received some money and will continue to make more down the line. Their property is absolutely enormous, so football fields separate it from any neighbors, weed factories, or bird sanctuaries. Surely the smell of their local chicken coop would overpower the bird poop.

Taxes in California are notoriously high, but not high enough for Markle and Harry to get divorced and move away. They knew what they were getting themselves into, and they do not seem eager to move. The house is not currently on the market. Even if it was, celebrities flip real estate all the time. Jeremy Renner makes more money flipping houses than he does acting. This whole narrative is incredibly shaky.

Other Bogus Stories

Markle and Harry are punching bags for tabloids. In December, the Enquirer reported Markle was getting laughed out of Hollywood. She’s piling up awards at this point, so that can’t be true. It tried to stoke a rivalry between rivalry between Markle and Queen Elizabeth despite the fact that Markle literally named her daughter after the monarch.

Last year, it claimed Markle and Harry made $500 million for their interview with Oprah Winfrey. This colossal total would surely cover taxes, divorce, and just about anything else under the sun. It goes completely unmentioned here because it would contradict the broke narrative. Both of these stories lack any hard evidence and are totally false.

