Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Completely Taken Over’ By Meghan Markle, Relationship In Danger, Royal Gossip Claims

Is Prince Harry completely under Meghan Markle‘s thumb? One tabloid claims Harry is completely henpecked by his wife. Let’s check in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle ‘Has Changed Harry’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry has become an entirely different person since meeting Meghan Markle. A “royal expert” explains that while Markle was dealt a rough hand when she joined the royal family, fleeing to California was the wrong move—not just for the monarchy, but for the health of her and Harry’s marriage as well. Apparently, since moving to the States, Harry has completely submitted to his wife’s will.

“He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan,” the insider dishes. “It seems like they’re in a powerful co-dependency and I do question how it will end… Perhaps he’ll wake up and realize he’s living in Goop [Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website] and he has to get the hell out, go down to the pub, and see his mates.”

Harry Needs To ‘Wake Up’ And Leave Meghan?

This report is horribly ignorant and sexist. First of all, despite the tabloids’ insistence to the contrary, Prince Harry is just as into his California life as Meghan Markle is. Plenty of Harry’s friends from before he even met Markle have lived in the state for years. His work is mostly confined to California, and he is just as invested in the culture as Markle. He isn’t trapped in the States, and Markle isn’t making him stay put.

Furthermore, this “expert” is clearly buying into some outdated notions about gender. Harry hasn’t lost his masculinity by living with Markle and raising children with her. We’re sure he isn’t just going to wake up one day and change his mind about liking his life with his wife and children, and it’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest it. This is just a clear example of the tabloids’ tendency to paint Markle as an evil villainess that brainwashed Harry into being with her.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

And this is far from the first time Woman’s Day has pushed this sort of narrative. Last year, the outlet claimed Harry was reaching out to Prince William and Kate Middleton in an effort to stop Markle. Then the publication reported Harry and Markle were miserable and friendless in California. And finally, the magazine alleged Harry and Markle were struggling to keep their marriage alive, and the Sussexes planned to go on a “make or break” vacation. Clearly, the outlet is completely deluded when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More Royal Stories From Suggest

Only Two People Have Queen Elizabeth’s Direct Phone Number—And Charles Isn’t One Of Them

Prince Harry Will ‘Go After’ Prince Charles, Camilla In Memoir, Claims Supposed Royal ‘Expert’

Judge Demands Apology From Prince Harry’s Lawyer Over Leak