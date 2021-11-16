Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Upset With Prince William, Kate Middleton Over U.S. Visit, Dubious Insider Claims

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton planning to visit the United States? One tabloid claims the duke and duchess are planning to take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “on their home turf.” Here’s what we know about the Cambridges’ travel plans.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Are ‘Coming To America’?

The latest edition of Who reports Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to contest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reign over the United States. William recently announced that he’d be moving his Earthshot Price to the United States in 2022, and the news apparently has shaken Harry. “Harry and Meghan have made the US their home base and their target audience,” an insider explains. “So the prospect of William and Kate going over there will no doubt rock them.”

The magazine explains that the monarchy’s reputation has taken a battering in recent years with the Sussexes’ exit and Prince Andrew’s sexual assault scandal. But the Cambridges are still universally adored, and a trip to the U.S. will give the crown a much-needed PR boost. “A royal tour to the U.S. is long overdue,” the tipster explains. The U.S. is one of the UK’s “most important allies” and “there is a huge appetite for royals over there.” So, it’s time to send in the Cambridges. “At the moment, it seems like [William and Kate] can do no wrong.”

Cambridges Planning To ‘Ruffle Some Feathers’?

The tabloid failed to mention why the royals haven’t been to the United States in a while: the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cambridges haven’t been avoiding the U.S. because of the Sussexes, but rather because all international travel has slowed down for the family. It only makes sense that as pandemic travel restrictions get rolled back, the Cambridges will make plans to cross the pond.

That being said, the tabloid failed to illustrate just how large the United States is. The Sussexes may live in the United States, but unless the Cambridges decide to haul it straight to California, they likely won’t be affected by their trip at all. If the Cambridges land in New York or D.C., which are common stops for diplomatic travel, they’ll still be on the opposite side of the country from the Sussexes. We seriously doubt anyone is too concerned about the Cambridges plans to come to the U.S.

Similar Bogus Stories On The Royals

We’ve busted two separate reports claiming the Cambridges were hightailing it to Los Angeles to confront the Sussexes, so we’re sure this report is also grossly exaggerating the facts. We also recently debunked a story from Who claiming Prince Harry was “relishing” his life without Meghan Markle. If readers are looking for genuine updates on the royals, it’s probably not the best idea to pick up any of these tabloids.