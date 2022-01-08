Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Feuding With Kristen Stewart Over Princess Diana Portrayal, Latest Gossip Says

Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disappointed by Kristen Stewart‘s portrayal of Princess Diana? One tabloid claims the Sussexes are keeping their distance from the Spencer actress. Here’s what we know about the Sussexes’ latest feud.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Avoiding’ Kristen Stewart?

The latest edition of OK! reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unimpressed by Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in the film Spencer. An insider notes that the star’s buzz-worthy performance “struck a sour note with Harry,” adding, “He’s pretty appalled by the film.” The Sussexes are planning to mingle with their A-list friends during award show season, and now they’re fretting over running into Stewart.

“[Harry and Markle] have been invited to all the big events and planned on attending the Oscars too, but they’d almost certainly come face-to-face with Kristen since she’s a lock for a best actress nomination,” the tipster dishes. “[Markle] figures they can just ignore Kristen or be briefly polite, but Harry’s not one to be fake, and his nerves are still raw.” In fact, the whole ordeal has Harry and Markle at a stalemate. “He’s actually thinking about skipping the Oscars, but Meghan really wants to get back into the Hollywood scene,” the source concludes.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Consider Boycotting Academy Awards?

This story is incredibly unlikely for a few reasons. First, it’s unclear why this “insider” is so sure the Sussexes planned to attend the Oscars in the first place. While the pair have been in the United States for two years now, they’ve yet to attend a major Hollywood awards show. In fact, rumor has it that the Academy invited the couple to present an award at the 2020 Oscars, but they politely declined. It’s still possible that the Sussexes may decide to make their Oscars debut this year, but they seem to have reasons to avoid the ceremony that have absolutely nothing to do with Stewart.

Furthermore, the couple hasn’t commented on the film Spencer at all. While it certainly touches on sensitive topics for the royal family, we doubt Harry or Markle plan to engage with the film on any level. There have been plenty of portrayals of the Princess of Wales in movies and television over the years that the royals have never addressed. It’s usually understood that these projects take an artistic license and are never intended to be 1:1 reenactments. We doubt the Sussexes, if they ever decided to watch the film, would have any hard feelings towards Stewart.

On Stewart’s side of things, she’s talked about the immense respect she has for both Prince Harry and Prince William. “[Diana’s] legacy is walking and talking in her boys,” Stewart mused. “I think that they are incredibly positive influences in different directions, but ones that do feel quite honest, real, and relatable.” So, while the Sussexes’ plans for awards season remain up in the air, we doubt they’d have any reason to avoid Stewart

We know better than to trust anything OK! says about the Sussexes. Not long ago, the outlet reported Meghan Markle was “kicking up a fuss” demanding to return to the UK. Then the magazine claimed Harry was rushing back to the UK without Markle. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry offered to rejoin the royal family. It’s clear that OK! doesn’t have any real insight into the duke and duchess’ personal lives.