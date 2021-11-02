Prince Harry Leaving ‘Nightmare’ Life With Meghan, Kate And Camilla Battling Over Throne, Plus More Royal Gossip

Every week, there’s a new batch of royal rumors and gossip from the tabloids, and we’re here to give you the best of the bunch. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again in the news, with a tabloid claiming Harry’s moved out and left his “nightmare” life with his wife in America.

As that drama plays out, the royal troublemakers are also facing some heat over their “gaudy” corporate partnerships as the Sussexes continue to seek financial opportunities now that they’ve left their royal duties behind.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles are apparently battling over who will wear the crown now that Queen Elizabeth’s health has taken a turn.

We’re not going to make you wait any longer to hop into this week’s hottest royal rumors, so let’s forge right ahead.

Prince Harry Moves Out, Leaves ‘Nightmare’ Life With Meghan Markle?

The latest report out of New Idea claims Prince Harry is “exhausted” from being caught in the middle of wife Meghan Markle’s bad blood with his royal family members. The last straw came when Markle’s feud with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton allegedly kept him from attending a party meant to thank the donors behind Princess Diana’s statue. “He would never say it, but it’s obvious everything she’s touched in his life has turned into a mess,” a source told the tabloid.

Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Battling Over The Crown After Queen Elizabeth’s Health Downturn?

Speaking of Kate Middleton, a new report from Life & Style says she’s currently at odds with her stepmother-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles. Queen Elizabeth recently had to cut back on her royal duties based on advice from medical professionals, which has ignited a battle between the royal wives. Parker Bowles reportedly got the first strike by spreading rumors about Middleton’s marriage to Prince William.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Warned Against ‘Gaudy’ Corporate Partnerships?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were featured in the latest edition of the National Enquirer, which claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would rather cash in on their famous names and titles than actually work. As a reminder, Harry and Markle were recently named impact partners at Ethic, a billion-dollar financial firm with an emphasis on environmentally conscious investing.

