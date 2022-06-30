Royal Gossip Says Prince Harry Supposedly Forced Kate Middleton Into Defending Against Latest Claims Against Royal Family

Did Prince Harry finally push Kate Middleton to speak out? One tabloid’s cover story claims the Duchess of Cambridge is ready to “tell all.” Let’s dive into the shocking report.

Kate Middleton Shares Her ‘Side Of The Story’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Kate Middleton is breaking her silence on her alleged feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the tabloid, Middleton is planning to sit down for a TV interview in the style of the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

“I’m told Kate’s interview will be released to counter the publication of Harry’s warts-and-all memoir and the release of the Netflix reality show he and Meghan are secretly filming at their Montecito mansion,” a snitch reveals. “Kate is the royal family’s secret weapon to defuse any allegations made against them while inspiring the nation by revealing her hopes and dreams for the future.”

And sources say a large part of Middleton’s impending interview will focus on her strength as a future queen consort. “She’s struggled with anxiety, but she’s showing that no one—especially Harry and Meghan—can break her,” the insider confides. “Speaking out is a huge step in seizing control of her future—and the future of the nation.”

Kate Middleton Finally ‘Settling The Score’?

This report is a classic bait-and-switch. The cover of this special edition proclaims “Kate Finally Tells All!” Any unsuspecting reader might expect to find an in-depth interview with the duchess within its pages. But, in typical tabloid fashion, the report actually boasts alleged “insider” testimonies about how Middleton might be sitting down for an interview in the near future. This shady tactic makes this rag untrustworthy right off the bat.

Furthermore, the outlet doesn’t provide a shred of evidence for its claims. We have no reason to believe Middleton is planning to sit for a tell-all interview any time soon. If she were giving a bombshell interview and that information had indeed been leaked, the National Enquirer certainly wouldn’t be the one to break the news. This dubious report failed to convince us, and it shouldn’t convince true royalists either.

The Tabloid On Kate Middleton

But the most damning piece of evidence against the National Enquirer‘s tale isn’t even in this edition. What we find most concerning is that the Enquirer has published this story before. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Kate Middleton planned to sit down and tell her side of the story in a widely-broadcasted TV interview.

Of course, that report was filled with the same story about Middleton “setting the record straight.” And, just like now, the magazine failed to present a convincing case. And since almost two years have passed with no bombshell Cambridge interviews, it’s obvious that the tabloid was full of it.

And, of course, that’s no surprise to us. The Enquirer is constantly spreading rumors about the royals, and the beloved Duchess of Cambridge isn’t exempt. In more recent spreads, the outlet reported Middleton was pregnant with her fourth child. And the publication even alleged Middleton and Prince William’s love life was “drying up” as they went through a rough patch. Clearly, we can’t in good faith trust anything the Enquirer writes about Kate Middleton.

