‘Homesick’ Prince Harry Admits To ‘Feeling Out Of Place’ In California, Sketchy Rumor Claims

Is Prince Harry considering moving back to the UK? One tabloid’s cover story claims the duke isn’t satisfied with his life in California. Here’s what we know.

Prince Harry Thinks ‘Leaving Was A Big Mistake’?

Per New Idea, Prince Harry isn’t living the California dream he and Markle set out for. “Harry still finds America and its ways quite foreign,” an insider confides. “He worries about the social issues that are far more prevalent here, including gun violence. He spends most of his time trying to recreate his life back in London, including begging the few friends he has left in society circles to visit him.”

The magazine notes that Harry’s old friend Charlie van Straubenzee recently paid the duke a visit. And shortly before that, Princess Eugenie flew across the pond to see her cousin. “Harry wishes he could just go for a pint at a pub with his mates, but that’s impossible in Santa Barbara, where he’d be immediately recognized,” the tipster laments.

Finally, sources note that Harry’s upcoming memoir—which was previously slated for publication this year—no longer has a release date. “What that tells us is that Harry may finally be feeling some regret over the way he’s gone to town on his family in the past couple of years,” the snitch remarks. “[The royal] family will be hoping that’s the case.”

Prince Harry Desperately ‘Trying To Recreate’ His London Life?

Reports like these are incredibly dismissive of Prince Harry’s own words. While anonymous insiders drone on about how much Harry hates his life in California with Meghan Markle, virtually everything Harry does indicates the opposite. For example, during a sit down with Today back in April, Harry told Hoda Kotb, “Home for me now, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way as well.” And in more recent news, Harry and Markle certainly looked smitten with each other at a recent polo match near their Santa Barbara home.

Additionally, there’s a simple explanation for why the Sussexes are seeing a spike in British visitors. Some may remember that the royal couple moved to the States in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are just now reaching a point where international recreational travel feels safe again, so it only makes sense that Harry and Markle’s friends are making their way over. And even if Harry was feeling a little bit homesick, we’re sure his two young children give him pretty of reasons to love his life in California.

The Magazine On Prince Harry

Of course, we know better than to believe a word New Idea prints about the Duke of Sussex. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Harry was feuding with Prince William over Camilla Bowles’ role in the royal family. Then the magazine claimed William warned Prince Charles not to let Harry visit Queen Elizabeth. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry was secretly texting Kate Middleton. Obviously, New Idea isn’t really a reliable source anywhere Prince Harry is concerned.

