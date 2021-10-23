Prince Harry ‘Hell-Bent On Revenge’ Over Princess Diana Party Snub?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently confirmed that they will not be attending the Princess Diana memorial bash in the UK. While many believed they chose not to go for their own reasons, one tabloid suggests they were never welcome in the first place. Here’s what we know about the party snub.

Prince Harry Using Memoir To Get Revenge On The Royals?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports Prince Harry is fuming over a recent slight from his royal relatives. Recent reports confirm Harry and Meghan Markle did not fly to the UK for the belated celebration of the Princess Diana memorial. Since Harry played an integral role in erecting the statue, many expected him to attend the party. However, the tabloid insists the duke didn’t feel welcome. According to the magazine’s sources, something major must have happened to keep Harry away from the event.

Fortunately, the outlet notes, if Harry is feeling rebuffed by the family, he has the perfect way to retaliate. “With everything that’s happened, there’s a genuine worry that Meghan and Harry will use anything and everything in future productions or tell-alls,” an insider dishes. “Either way, if Harry has been uninvited to or made to feel unwelcome at a party honoring his own mother, he’ll be hell-bent on revenge, which will likely come in the form of his memoir.”

Prince Harry Channeling Anger Into Tell-All?

First of all, the tabloid only suggests that Harry may be mad at the royals for some unknown reason. The tabloid’s vague claims are a major red flag. It’s obvious there was no story here and the magazine was simply speculating.

There’s nothing sinister or even suspicious about Prince Harry’s absence from the celebration. Harry and Markle just returned from a trip to New York City, and they have two children under the age of 3 to care for at home. Since Harry already made the trek to the UK for the statue unveiling, there doesn’t seem to be any pressing need for him to attend this celebration.

The belated event was to thank donors who contributed to the statue’s creation. It was less about honoring Diana and more about honoring those who are preserving her memory. And according to People, Harry has been reaching out privately to those donors. With that in mind, we doubt he declined to attend the celebration because he didn’t feel welcome or because he’s mad at anyone. It makes total sense that he would want to stay with his family and thank the donors in his own way.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

This is far from the first time New Idea has been wrong about Prince Harry. Last year, the magazine claimed Harry fled to the UK to get away from Markle. Then the outlet reported William and Harry had a huge fight after the Princess Diana statue unveiling. And more recently, the tabloid alleged Markle was furious after catching Harry flirting with a “sporty brunette.” Clearly, New Idea isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke of Sussex.