Prince Harry Being Stripped Of Titles By Queen Elizabeth?

Is Queen Elizabeth revoking Prince Harry‘s titles? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed the duke was going to lose his royal status once and for all. Let’s take another look at the rumor.

Prince Harry ‘No Longer A Prince’?

Twelve months ago, Life & Style reported Queen Elizabeth had the perfect revenge in mind for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She planned to revoke all royal titles from Harry and Markle, meaning Harry would no longer be a duke or a prince. The queen wanted him to “pay the ultimate price” for his slights against the royal family. She certainly had no intentions of letting the Sussexes walk away without facing the consequences for their actions. An insider dished the queen was “not afraid to take it further.”

Apparently, when word reached Her Majesty that Harry and Markle were signing mega-deal after mega-deal, she was enraged. The queen was absolutely furious that her grandson was handed these deals without putting in the work for them. “Do you really think if they were commoners it would’ve happened just like that? No!” the tipster exclaimed. But the queen was sick of the Sussexes using the monarchy like a “trashy cash cow,” and was ready to cut them off at the source. If they didn’t have any royal titles, they wouldn’t be able to cash in on them.

Prince Harry’s Royal Titles Are Safe

If Prince Harry was stripped of his royal titles, this outlet certainly wouldn’t be the only one reporting on it. In the time since this report was published, no credible outlets have backed up its claims. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And if they were going to lose their titles, certainly it would have happened after the Sussexes; now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview back in March. And yet, the Sussexes are still royals.

But royal status aside, Harry and Markle got their media deals because people are interested in what they have to say. If they were stripped of their titles, that would inevitably generate even more public interest in their lives. As even more time passes, it’s looking less and less likely that their titles are in any danger. But rest assured, if the unthinkable happens and Harry is no longer a prince, Life & Style won’t be the one breaking that news.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

Life & Style has been less than reliable in the past when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Prince Harry was “on the verge of total breakdown” after a series of “huge fights” with Meghan Markle. Then the magazine alleged the queen forbade Harry and Markle from christening their daughter in the UK. And more recently, the publication reported the Sussexes were “banned from the palace” by the queen. Obviously, Life & Style can’t be trusted when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.