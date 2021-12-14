Prince Harry Banned From Prince William’s Coronation After Prince Charles Racism Scandal, Royal Gossip Says

When Prince William is crowned King of England, Prince Harry will not be in attendance, according to a royal source. One report says Harry’s been banned from his brother’s imminent coronation because he thrust Prince Charles into a racism scandal. Gossip Cop investigates this wild story.

‘The New King’

According to the cover of OK!, Queen Elizabeth is stepping down and handing the throne to her grandson. Thanks to Brothers and Wives, the world now knows it was Charles who questioned what race Harry and Meghan Markle’s unborn baby would be. This racism scandal has rendered him unfit to rule.

A source spells things out: “Recent events have shown palace officials that they have no other choice but to push for William to take over when the queen passes or abdicates.” William is a young man of the people far more beloved than his father ever was.

Charles isn’t thrilled about stepping aside. “It’s hard for him to see the public clamor for William to leapfrog him,” a source says, “even though he’s incredibly proud of his son.” One son he’s less proud of is Harry. Rumors abound that he and Markle are banned from the spring coronation.

Will Prince William Become King?

The cover of this story issue makes a string of bold and bogus claims. For starters, Elizabeth is not abdicating. She’s made it clear for decades that she’ll die on the throne. Charles is embroiled in a racism scandal, but he’s too busy denying anything happened to step down. He’d have to communicate directly and publicly with Parliament to avoid the throne, and he’s got no interest in doing that.

Finally, we have the claim that Markle and Harry are banned from the coronation. Since the coronation of William isn’t going to happen in spring 2022, this is a non-issue, but that’s not even half of it. Harry‘s been to the United Kingdom a few times since moving to the States, most famously for the funeral of Prince Philip. If he’s an invited guest for that, then you can expect him at both his father and brother’s coronation.

Other Royal Rumors

As recently as November, this outlet said Harry was rejoining the royal family. This goes unmentioned in the coronation story for one obvious reason: It was a total fabrication. Before that, he was rushing to the UK so he could help out Queen Elizabeth. He didn’t do that either.

This outlet has demonstrated time and again that it’s not a valid source of royal information. Harry should be attending any and all coronations in his lifetime, but none are planned for the spring.

