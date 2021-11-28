Prince Harry Allegedly One Of The Most Henpecked Men In Hollywood With Meghan Markle Controlling Their Finances, Sketchy Source Says

Is Prince Harry really a henpecked husband? One report says Meghan Markle controls his finances. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Harry’s Spending Is Monitored’

In its cover story about “henpecked husbands,’ Life & Style drops a bombshell about the Sussexes. Markle loves saving money and keeps a very tight grip on the family’s finances. At the New York Times Dealbook Online Summit, she said, “I will never buy anything online without finding an online promo code first.” Her thriftiness extends to even her husband’s purchases.

Markle counts every penny and cross-references the checkbook. “Meghan says she’s just being mindful of their finances since she grew up on a budget, but checking Harry’s credit card statement definitely crosses the henpecked line,” a source says. Harry, an adult man, should be able to double-check his own finances. An insider concludes, “Meghan clearly likes being in control, though. She doesn’t like surprises.”

Where’s The Line Exactly?

First of all, how can Life & Style possibly know how often Markle checks her bank statements? This isn’t even something you’d talk to friends about. Just because she likes to shop with coupons doesn’t necessarily mean she loves controlling her husband’s money. This is sexist and absurd.

This story remarks that Harry has “crossed the henpecked line,” as if that’s a real thing that exists. We have no idea if Harry takes a hand in checking his bank statement, but that also doesn’t really matter. It’s totally normal in couples for one person to take on finances as a responsibility.

Markle and Harry are filthy rich. They’ve got money from Suits, Netflix, Spotify, Princess Diana, green investments, and so many places we know nothing about. In all likelihood, they’re paying people to take care of their money for them. Markle and Harry have the luxury of not needing to study bank statements, so this whole narrative is extremely unlikely.

Other Royal Myths

Life & Style continues to prove it cannot be trusted when it comes to Harry and Markle. It claimed they had “the fight to end all fights” last June, but that was pulled from thin air. They’re also not banned from the palace as it announced in September. Harry, Archie, and Lillibet Diana are still in the line of succession, so it’s comical to say they’re not allowed in their potential home.

In an especially grimy 2018 story, this tabloid claimed Prince Charles had a crush on the Duchess of Sussex. Gross. This tabloid is not a valid source for stories about this couple, so you should disregard this henpecking story.