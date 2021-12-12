Prince Harry Allegedly Ignoring Prince Charles’ Attempts To Apologize Over Comments About Archie, Unverified Report Says

Is Prince Harry ignoring Prince Charles‘ calls? One tabloid claims Charles is desperately trying to reconnect with Harry, but the duke won’t budge. Here’s the latest development in the Sussex soap opera.

Prince Charles Tells Prince Harry ‘I’m So Sorry, My Boy’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry isn’t ready to accept Prince Charles’ apologies. Back in March, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making racist remarks towards their son Archie. Now, Christopher Andersen’s book Brothers and Wives attests that Charles was the one that made the comments. According to Andersen, Charles asked his wife Camilla Parker Bowles over breakfast, “What do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

But Charles still vehemently denies the accusation. “He is furious, of course, and absolutely denies that any such conversation with Camilla over breakfast took place,” an inside source tells the tabloid. “But Charles’ first thoughts were immediately on his youngest son, and grandson Archie, and how this horrible story might be affecting them. It’s the last thing Charles wanted and he wants a chance to apologize to Harry that it’s all come to this.”

Despite Charles’ attempts to build a bridge between him and his son, Harry isn’t ready to make amends. “Harry isn’t exactly running to the phone when his father calls just yet, but word is being sent to him that they should talk about it for Archie’s sake. It won’t be long before he’ll be able to read this stuff online for himself, and Charles is anxious to get it all straight before that can happen.”

Prince Charles Desperate For A Chance To Apologize?

This story is a bit difficult to follow. According to the report, Charles denies making any racist comments. So, why does he want to apologize? Since he’s strongly denied that he made the comments, he has no reason to apologize for the book. Presumably, both Harry and Charles know what really happened, so we doubt the book has had any impact on their relationship at all.

But if we’re trusting the word of random royal “insiders,” there have been whispers for a while now that Harry and Charles are on speaking terms. A source recently told Page Six, “Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad,” adding, “I don’t think they talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open.” So, at least in the world of royal gossip, a Harry and Charles’ reunion is old news.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

We wouldn’t trust anything Woman’s Day says about Prince Harry. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Queen Elizabeth had ordered Harry to bring Archie to the UK. Then the magazine reported Harry and Meghan Markle had their “worst fight ever.” And more recently, the outlet claimed Harry was begging Prince William and Kate Middleton for help stopping Markle. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke of Sussex.

Our Top Gifts And Guides For The Holidays

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season