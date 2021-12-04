Prince Harry Allegedly Begging Prince William, Kate Middleton For Help Stopping Meghan Markle, Unverified Report Says

Is Prince Harry begging Prince William and Kate Middleton to help him stop Meghan Markle from embarrassing their family? One tabloid’s cover story claims the Duke of Sussex fears his wife is jeopardizing the royal family’s reputation. Let’s check in on the Sussexes’ latest squabble.

Prince Harry Begs Prince William ‘Make Meghan Stop’?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry set up a secret meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton to resolve the royal family’s latest crisis. While Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, once insisted that they were leaving their royal duties for a private life in the United States, Markle has done anything but lay low. The duchess even appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show where she participated in a plethora of silly games.

“Meghan thought it was hilarious — she thought it showed off her cheeky, softer side, but she was about the only one in the family who did,” an insider dishes to the tabloid. “Harry was really embarrassed for her. Even though they aren’t working royals, she is still using her duchess title and should behave with a certain level of decorum.”

The whole ordeal has Harry questioning if Markle ever really wanted privacy at all. “When Meghan said she wanted privacy, he believed her. But they seem to be doing more public things than ever now they’re back in her homeland, and Harry’s starting to feel like a performing clown.”

But Harry isn’t going to just let Markle humiliate him and his family. “He wants to go back to what he knows for help — the Kensington Palace press office, which guided him in a dignified manner before Meghan was on the scene. To do that, he’d have to ask William and Duchess Catherine for help, given they’re in charge now.”

Prince Harry Resents Meghan Markle For Making Them ‘Cheesy Celebrities’?

First of all, this report is incredibly misleading. While the article’s title, “Harry’s Secret Meeting,” would have readers believe Harry has already reached out to the Cambridges for help, the body of the article only says that he might decide to meet with them. It’s clear the outlet was trying to deceive its readers, so no one should take its claims seriously in the slightest.

Furthermore, we seriously doubt there’s any tension between Harry and Markle. Harry has done plenty of his own interviews, so we’re sure they’re on the same page when it comes to their public image. And even if they weren’t, it doesn’t make sense that Harry would reach out to the royals for help instead of just talking to his wife. It’s obvious the tabloid just aimed to use Markle’s recent TV appearance to further villainize her.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

This is far from the first time Woman’s Day has been wrong about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Harry was in a “tailspin of anxiety” over the queen’s recent health scares. Then the magazine alleged Queen Elizabeth ordered Harry to bring Archie to the UK. And more recently, the magazine reported Harry was caught between his family and his Netflix deal. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

