Prince Harry Allegedly Begging Prince Charles For Forgiveness After Reunion, Anonymous Insider Claims

Did Prince Harry and Prince Charles finally reunite? One tabloid’s cover story claims Harry finally asked his father for forgiveness. Here’s what we know about this royal family reunion.

Prince Harry Begs ‘Please Forgive Me’?

This week, New Idea reports Queen Elizabeth II is bringing Prince Charles and Prince Harry back together. While the queen’s health took a dip this month, she insists she’ll be well enough to host the annual royal Christmas celebrations. An insider tells the tabloid it is the “highlight of her year — and it is more crucial than ever to have her family gather together”.

(New Idea)

And while most of the royals are thrilled by the news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to RSVP. “The Queen is not sugar-coating this. She’s told Harry she feels this could well be her last Christmas and she wants to meet her great-granddaughter,” the tipster explains. “There is of course one condition — that Harry makes peace with his father.” Charles has apparently said he’d welcome his son back with open arms if Harry extended an apology, but the Duke of Sussex is still hesitant.

Nevertheless, the queen has more in mind than just mending Charles and Harry’s relationship. “She knows that if Charles and Harry forgive each other, Prince William is more likely to forgive his brother, too. She feels that leaving William to become a king without a sibling to support him is setting him up to fail.”

What’s Going On With Prince Charles And Harry?

From the cover of this tabloid, readers would assume Prince Harry and Prince Charles have already made amends. The magazine showcases a photo of Harry embracing his father with the quote “I’m so happy to be home!” written over it, as well as dedicates its entire cover to the idea. And yet, all the tabloid actually says in the article is that the queen would like Harry and Charles to reunite. The photo that the tabloid used is a clearly edited version of one from 2013, meaning the tabloid went to great lengths to mislead its readers.

Given the tabloid’s clear intent to fool people, readers shouldn’t take anything it says at face value. Sure, Harry and Charles may reunite in the future. It’s totally possible that they will see each other over the holiday season — we just don’t know. We’d even go as far as to say the queen would like to see them reunite. But what’s extremely doubtful is the idea that this disreputable tabloid has exclusive, genuine intel on the British royal family.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

And this is far from the first time New Idea has been wrong about the Duke of Sussex. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Harry and Markle launched a “cruel attack” on Prince William and Kate Middleton. Then, the tabloid claimed Harry was “hell-bent on revenge” over a purely hypothetical encounter with William. And most recently, the publication reported Harry was leaving his “nightmare” life with Markle. It’s fairly obvious that New Idea isn’t a reputable source when it comes to Prince Harry or any of the royals.