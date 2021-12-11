Prince Charles, Prince William Allegedly Fighting With Each Other For The Throne Amid Queen Elizabeth’s Health Crisis, Latest Royal Gossip Says

Is Queen Elizabeth spending her final days trying to save the monarchy? One tabloid claims Prince Charles and Prince William are fighting over who will take the queen’s place. Here’s what we know about the state of the British Monarchy.

Royal Family In ‘Crisis’ As Queen Elizabeth Faces Death?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Queen Elizabeth’s reign is finally coming to an end. According to the report, the queen is spending her final days on damage control. “Her Majesty won’t quit. She has vowed to stop selfish, self-serving family members from destroying everything she has worked for,” an inside source dished.

“She’s determined to clean house before she passes — even if it breaks her heart to banish certain offenders. The survival of the monarchy is her priority.” The tabloid recounts the queen’s recent health struggles and reveals that she has even less time than royal officials are letting on. “The palace is panicked. They don’t want the public to know how serious the situation is. But the truth is Her Majesty is fighting for her life.”

And as the queen ties up loose ends, Prince Charles and Prince William are battling over who will take the throne. “She’s negotiating with them, apparently suggesting Charles reigns until he’s 80, then turns over the crown to William.”

But of even greater concern to the queen is who will be kicked out of the line of succession. Apparently, the queen doesn’t want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle causing any more trouble after she’s gone. She also can’t forgive Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. “Barring a miracle, Andrew and the Sussexes will be OUT — even if it means the queen never sees Harry again.”

Queen Elizabeth Cleaning Up The Monarchy Before She Dies?

This story simply isn’t true. While it’s true Queen Elizabeth was advised to rest, it looks like she’s on the mend. Just over the last week, Her Majesty made a near-full return to her royal duties. Apparently, she’s back to hosting multiple in-person and virtual meetings per day. While we’re sure her family is keeping a vigilant eye on her health, it doesn’t look like they’re in “crisis.”

Furthermore, we doubt Prince Charles and Prince William are in any kind of battle for the throne. The line of succession is cemented in law, and no amount of bickering will change that. Barring an act of God, Prince Charles will succeed his mother when the time comes. It’s delusional to suggest the queen is asking anyone to compromise on that matter. And lastly, we’re sure the queen isn’t banning the Sussexes from the UK or anything of that nature.

The Tabloid On The Royal Family

But we know better than to trust anything the National Enquirer says about the royal family. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Harry and Markle’s phones were tapped by their royal relatives. Then the magazine reported the entire royal family was in crisis and it was the Sussexes’ fault. And most recently, the publication claimed the queen was “dying in plain sight” after being diagnosed with leukemia. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t trustworthy when it comes to the royals.

