Prince Charles, Prince William Allegedly Furious Over Prince Harry Claims In New Book, Royal Sources Say

Are Prince Charles and Prince William shaking in their boots over a new biography? Brothers and Wives by Christopher Andersen supposedly has enough scandalous stories involving the pair’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to upset the royals. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Fury Over New Book’

According to New Idea, Charles and William are fuming over the upcoming biography, Brothers and Wives. Charles was so upset that he issued a statement condemning the book’s allegations of racism. The book says Charles is the anonymous royal who famously questioned what Harry’s then-upcoming baby would look like.

Sources say Charles is “incredibly upset” over the book and is already consulting lawyers. The book drops another bombshell about William. It says he tried to get Harry to slow his engagement down, causing an enraged Harry to yell, “Who the hell do you think you are?” at his brother. The book threatens to reveal more family secrets, so the royals aren’t happy.

What’s Going On With The Royal Feud?

This story exists in a state between true and false. It’s largely regurgitating passages from Brothers and Wives, so its only original claim concerns Charles. Whether or not he’s consulting lawyers is anyone’s guess, but we’ve seen claims about royal lawyers pop up too many times to trust it here. Any dialogue between Charles and his lawyers would be privileged as well, so there’s no way for this or any tabloid to even learn about it.

It’s true that Charles has issued a statement condemning the book. His spokesperson told reporters that the racism story “is fiction and not worth further comment.” The book says Charles openly discussed what melanin levels his grandchild could have.

All we know for sure is what Harry and Markle have said. They deliberately didn’t say who questioned the baby’s skin color but did tell Oprah Winfrey “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather.” Queen Elizabeth is off the hook, but Charles was notably not handwaved.

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 8, 2021

It’s worth noting that Queen Elizabeth issued a much different statement than Charles. Her office said: “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.” It’s interesting to see how differently Elizabeth and Charles operate. Even if Charles was the one spouting racist pontifications, he would probably never admit it.

Other Royal Stories

This story is worth taking with a grain of salt only because its central claims don’t originate with New Idea. This outlet has published too many bogus stories to be taken seriously. It claimed Winfrey was feuding with the Sussexes, but they’re still friends.

Most of its coverage is just really dumb. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex never went into hiding and they didn’t break up. The tabloid is wrong far more than it’s right and should just be ignored.

Our Favorite Ideas For The Holidays

I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer