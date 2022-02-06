Prince Charles Allegedly Ordered Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Repay $12 Million, Stripped Them Of Titles, Royal Feud Rumors Claim

Is Prince Charles at war with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Rumor has it that the Prince of Wales is distancing himself from his youngest son. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about Charles’ relationship with the Sussexes.

Prince Charles Orders Sussexes To Repay $12 Million?

Back in August, the Globe reported Prince Charles was demanding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to turn out their pockets. Apparently, Charles was growing increasingly furious at Markle for her slights against the royal family, and he fully believed that she was using Harry for his fame. “She’s using him to achieve mega-stardom, even high political office, while he’ll be kept behind the scenes until needed as the royal face of their projects,” an insider charged.

“Charles helped the Sussexes financially and he wants the money repaid — now!” And the tipster noted that Harry and Markle were more than capable of coughing up the cash. “They can afford it with over $100 million in Hollywood deals under their belt,” the source concluded. Read more about Charles’ plan to shake down the Sussexes here.

Queen Orders Charles To Strip Sussexes’ Titles?

Then, Woman’s Day reported Queen Elizabeth was getting tired of Harry and Markle and wanted to put an end to their reign of terror. Her Majesty apparently decided that the best way to stop them would be to strip them of their royal titles, preventing them from disgracing the royal family any further. That being said, she believed Charles was much better suited to deliver the bad news.

“The Queen doesn’t want to be the one to strip them of titles — it’s not fair that it could be one of her final legacies and she doesn’t deserve to have it end on that note,” a royal snitch whispered. “She’s told Charles that if he thinks it’s the right move, she supports him doing it. She’s handed most of the powers to him as unofficial regent as it is.” Find out just how Prince Charles planned to deliver the news here.

Charles And William Furious At Prince Harry?

Finally, New Idea reported Prince Charles and Prince William were ashamed to find out that the biography Brothers and Wives accused Charles of making racist comments about his grandson Archie. Apparently, the Prince of Wales was “incredibly upset” and had already contacted his lawyers. But Charles isn’t the only one who feels attacked by the book.

Apparently, the book goes over an interaction William had with Harry. The Duke of Cambridge urged his brother to slow down his relationship with Meghan Markle, prompting him to yell, “Who the hell do you think you are?” at the future king. And Charles and William, both already burned by the book, feared what other damage their relationship with Harry would cause. Read more about the family’s allegedly growing feud here.

