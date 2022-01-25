Prince Charles Allegedly Offering To Help Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Build $100 Million Mansion If They Move Back To The UK, Royal Gossip Says

Does Prince Charles want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to England? One tabloid claims Charles has made the Sussexes a generous offer on one condition. Here’s what we know about the Prince of Wales’ latest olive branch.

Meghan Markle Planning To Build ‘$100M Palace In LA’?

The latest edition of New Idea reports Meghan Markle is planning to build a castle in Los Angeles. Despite only recently settling into their Montecito mansion, Markle recently told Prince Harry that she’s ready to sell up. “Harry was blindsided at her announcement,” an insider dishes. “They have everything they could ever want on their estate, including a playground for the kids and a tennis court. He’s struggling to see why she’s unsatisfied.” While Markle doesn’t need Harry to be totally on board just yet, she may need some financial help from his family.

“This house won’t come cheap — the way Meghan’s talking, a new build on a prime plot could cost her upwards of $100 million,” another tipster confides. “They might be earning well in the States, but that’s way out of their price range. For her to make this dream come true, they’re going to need Charles’ help.” But the Prince of Wales may not be so loose with his wallet this time around. “Charles is telling friends that the only way he would help them financially is if it was to ensure they make a move back to the UK,” the source concludes.

Prince Charles Warns The Sussexes ‘I Won’t Pay For This’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, if Markle and Harry haven’t even agreed on building this new home, how does Prince Charles know about it? And why would Prince Charles offer to pay for Harry and Markle’s new LA digs if he wants them to move back to the UK? Furthermore, how does the magazine know Markle’s, Harry’s, and Charles’ personal feelings on the matter? This story just doesn’t make any sense.

It’s obvious that the tabloid or its alleged “sources” completely fabricated this story. It was clearly invented just to make Markle look bad, and we’re not buying it. Until any evidence arises to support this wild narrative, it’s safe to say the Sussexes don’t have any plans to build a palace — and Prince Charles certainly isn’t footing the bill for it.

The Tabloid On Prince Charles

It’s worth noting that New Idea consistently misleads its readers anywhere Prince Charles is concerned. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Charles was frail and struggling with his health. Then the outlet alleged Charles told Kate Middleton that she’s ready to become queen. And the tabloid even had our top Prince Charles story of 2021, reporting he was dumped by Camilla Parker Bowles. Obviously, New Idea isn’t reliable when it comes to the Prince of Wales.

More Royal News

Prince William Allegedly ‘Banned’ Meghan Markle From Palace, Suspicious Source Claims

Why Prince Andrew Won’t Lose His Royal Home Or Place In Line To The Throne Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Oprah Winfrey Allegedly Upset After Meghan Markle’s Betrayal, Distancing Herself From The Sussexes, Royal Rumors Claim

Royal Rumor Says Palace Insiders Fear For Queen Elizabeth After Suffering Two Tragic Losses

Kate Middleton Stuns During Visit To Foundlings Museum, See The Photos