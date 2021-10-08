Prince Charles No Longer Becoming King, Digging His Own Grave With Bribery Scandal?

Are Prince Charles’ scandals going to hurt him even more in the long run? According to one tabloid, Queen Elizabeth feels confident in her decision to bypass Prince Charles as the next king because of the shady activity he’s been involved in. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Charles ‘Can’t Hide From Bribe Scandal?’

According to the National Enquirer, Queen Elizabeth “has doubled down on her decision” to bypass Prince Charles as England’s next monarch. The queen’s decision results from Prince Charles’ bribery scandal. Apparently, Prince Charles is doing everything he can to detach himself from the situation. “Charles had hoped he could persuade his mother he’d been betrayed by a few rogue elements,” an insider snitches.

However, “the latest revelations have left him with more egg on his face,” the royal source says. Now more than ever, Queen Elizabeth is “convinced” she’s “made the right decision that Charles must be passed over, and William will be king!” In addition to a bribery scandal, Prince Charles also finds himself involved in an assault case involving Michael Fawcett and a former royal valet, George Smith. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only one fed up with Prince Charles, as Smith’s brother Bryan is too. “I would call for a broader investigation into complaints against both Fawcett and Prince Charles!” Bryan says.

Is Queen Elizabeth Not Going to Make Prince Charles King?

A tabloid like the National Enquirer rarely publishes a story that contains any truth. However, the Prince Charles narrative is partially true, as he’s currently involved in an ever-evolving scandal. Prince Charles is facing allegations that he exchanged royal honors like knighthood for exorbitant donations to his charity.

Despite the nasty allegations, Queen Elizabeth still has no control over whether or not Prince Charles becomes England’s next king. Only Parliament could make the decision to pass up on Prince Charles or make any changes to the line of succession. Unless Prince Charles happens to pass away before Queen Elizabeth, there’s no way he’s not becoming the next king.

