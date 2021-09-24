Prince Charles Has Big Plans For Buckingham Palace When He Becomes King

Is Prince Charles going to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum? One story believes the heir apparent is upsetting his mother, Queen Elizabeth, with that idea. Gossip Cop investigates.

Full Time Museum

According to OK!, Charles is already making plans for his inevitable reign. Chief among his concerns is downsizing the number of senior royals, and what to do with Buckingham Palace. Charles wants to turn this private space into a public one. He’s facing some opposition from Elizabeth herself.

The queen would prefer or the palace to stay in the family as it always has. Since Elizabeth is still in charge and plans to live at Buckingham throughout the work week, none of these changes will likely happen anytime soon. The palace is in the midst of a costly renovation that should be completed by 2027, it’s first since World War II.

Stating The Obvious

The important thing to remember with this story is that Elizabeth is still calling the shots. Charles’ would-be plans are just that: plans. Whether or not they turn into actions remains to be seen. As such, it’s best to take any stories about his royal plans with a grain of salt. There’s no way of knowing when Charles will take the reigns, so anything can happen.

Rumors are floating around that Charles wants to make the palace permanently public, but a royal source says it will “not be happening any time soon.” She has no desire to see this change made while she’s still alive. This means the OK! story is, shockingly, essentially accurate.

Stopped Clock

They say a stopped watch is right twice a day. While OK! may have correctly noted a rumor in real time, that doesn’t mean this outlet can be trusted. If its stories were true, then Elizabeth would already be retired by now. Just last week it reported that Kate Middleton was pregnant again, and preparing to take the throne herself. It was nothing but a fluff piece on how much better Middleton is than Meghan Markle. Stories like this shatter credibility.

Gossip Cop debunked its story about Princess Beatrice moving to America as well. More often than not, the tabloid invents whatever it wants. There’s no way to predict the future, so there’s no way of really knowing what Charles will do once he takes the crown. Just because the plan is to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum is getting bandied about now doesn’t mean he’ll stick to it.