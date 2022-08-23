Royal Gossip Says Prince Charles Supposedly Ended Talks With Harry After Demanding Memoir Access

Is Prince Charles refusing to speak to Prince Harry? According to a new report, Harry’s upcoming memoir has Charles on pins and needles. Let’s check in on the royal father and son.

Prince Harry ‘Leaking Secrets About Charles’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Prince Charles is sensing danger from Prince Harry’s new memoir. Just over the past three months, Charles has been accused of accepting bribes on three different occasions. And now, sources say Charles has become suspicious of his youngest son. “Charles is a paranoid fellow at the best of times, but there’s no denying there could be truth to his fears that someone is leaking these stories to ruin his reign,” an insider spills.

RELATED: Royal Rumor Claims Prince William Supposedly Crashing Harry’s Latest Project With U.S. Visit

And while the first in line to the throne “hates to admit it,” he’s apparently starting to wonder if Harry has something to do with it. Sources dish that this isn’t the first time Charles had doubts about Harry’s intentions. Apparently, the Prince of Wales wanted Harry to go into detail about what exactly he’ll be sharing in his upcoming memoir while last in the UK.

But sources say that when Harry refused, Charles refused to meet with his son. “Charles fears this is just the tip of the iceberg of bad press. When Harry’s memoir comes out at Christmas, he expects to be firmly in the firing line,” the tipster confides.

Is Prince Charles Scared Of Prince Harry?

We seriously doubt there’s any truth to this report. Despite the outlet’s insistence that Charles refused to meet with Prince Harry, there have been reports that Charles indeed met with Harry and Markle and even was introduced to his granddaughter Lilibet. “It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” a source told People, adding that it was “wonderful” to have the Sussexes back in the UK.

And since Harry and Markle are headed back to the UK in just a few weeks, there’s even a possibility Harry will get to visit with his father again. Besides, there’s no evidence to suggest Harry “has it in” for his father, as the tabloid put it. Despite voicing some minor criticisms of his father’s parenting, Harry hasn’t breathed a bad word about Charles’ character. Obviously, this is just another example of the tabloids’ efforts to squeeze out every bit of drama surrounding Harry’s upcoming memoir.

The Tabloid On The Duke Of Sussex

Besides, this is far from the first time we’ve caught Woman’s Day in a lie about Prince Harry. Just last month, the outlet claimed Harry was privately admitting he regretted leaving royal life. Then the magazine reported Harry was meeting up with Oprah Winfrey for a second bombshell interview. And the tabloid even alleged Queen Elizabeth was telling palace staff that she was sick of Harry and Markle. So, we have a hard time believing anything Woman’s Day has to say about the Duke of Sussex.

More Stories From Suggest