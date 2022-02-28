Prince Charles Allegedly ‘Secretly Separated’ From Camilla Parker Bowles Last Year, Royal Gossip Claimed

Did Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles break up? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story that promised the two were secretly done. Let’s look back on that story and see what actually happened.

Prince Charles’ ‘Bad Blood’

According to a report in the Globe, Charles and Bowles were forced to live separate lives. They were only sticking together for the sake of appearances and would therefore not get divorced, but a source said, “Boozing and nonstop fights have driven them apart.” Bowles’ apparent power-lust and conspiratorial mind had also reportedly caused a fissure between the two. To make matters worse, rumors swirled about the duo being passed over for the throne in favor of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Public opinion has no bearing on succession, so this story was factually inaccurate. The line of succession is the same as it ever was: Charles, then William. This was just another crummy story painting Bowles as vindictive and power-hungry. It’s misogyny in action. Since Charles and Bowles had just been spotted doing royal duties together, this story didn’t have a leg to stand on.

Did They Break Up?

Absolutely not. Bowles and Charles are still together. In fact, they’ve already had a very newsworthy 2022. Both were sidelined with COVID-19, and they may be responsible for Queen Elizabeth’s diagnosis. In happier news, Elizabeth decreed Bowles will become queen consort upon Charles’ ascension.

The name change is a very big deal and proves Bowles is here to stay. This story was hard to believe at the time and looks even worse now. Bowles and Charles have been happily wed for decades, not to mention the decades before that when they were entangled. Their love story did not come to an end as this tabloid promised.

Typical Bowles Hatred

In October, the Globe claimed Elizabeth was demoting Bowles to the title of “princess consort.” Gossip Cop busted this story because that had always been the plan. Just a few months later, Elizabeth would announce Bowles’ promotion, so it looks even more out of touch.

This tabloid despises Bowles, plain and simple. In this story, she’s feuding with Charles, but we’ve tackled stories about her feuding with Elizabeth as well. It once preposterously announced Bowles had physically attacked Elizabeth in a drunken brawl. Needless to say, this never happened.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were never “secretly separated” as the Globe claimed. They’re still married a year later and have big titles waiting for them someday. This story was totally false.

