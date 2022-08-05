Royal Gossip Says Prince Charles Apparently Told Camilla Parker Bowles ‘It’s Your Fault’ They Won’t Become King And Queen

Does Prince Charles blame Camilla Parker Bowles for his missteps? According to one report, the first in line to the throne is at odds with his wife. Let’s take a closer look at the shocking report.

Prince Charles Worried He Will Never Be King?

This week, Woman’s Day reports there are new obstacles standing in the way of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ ascension to the throne. According to the report, new allegations against the Duchess of Cornwall are preventing the couple from ever becoming King and Queen. As the magazine recounts, royal author Tom Bower recently claimed that the Sussexes’ allegations of racism were actually directed at Bowles. In his book, Revenge, Bower insists Bowles suggested it would be amusing if Archie was born with “ginger afro hair.”

RELATED: Who Is Tom Bower, Author Of New Sussex Biography And Can He Be Trusted?

And sources insist the palace has been in “overdrive” trying to refute the claims. Now, Charles is apparently concerned that the latest allegations will jeopardize their position in the line of succession. “Charles just feels Camilla should be more careful, particularly when so much is at stake. This has undone 20 years of hard work from Camilla and Charles, who managed to turn her into an acceptable future queen,” the insider spills. “He is perhaps more upset than Camilla… Charles fears it will put his accession in jeopardy if it gets any further out of hand.”

Palace In ‘Overdrive’ After PR Crisis?

This magazine either hasn’t been following this drama for very long, or it has a very short memory. Bower’s book didn’t deliver the bombshells that this magazine pretends, and he certainly wasn’t the first author to attempt it. As we’ve explained before, these royal tell-alls are no more credible than tabloids stories, and just because Bower insists Bowles made racist comments, that doesn’t mean that she did.

And, thankfully, the majority of the public knows this. As long as the royals don’t acknowledge these claims, they’ll fizzle out on their own. It’s only a matter of time, and we’re sure no one in the palace is sweating it. So, it doesn’t make any sense that Charles would be fretting his place in the line of succession, let alone blaming his wife for things out of her control.

But interestingly, Bowles is not the first person to have been accused of making racist comments about Archie. Back in December, Christopher Andersen alleged in his book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, that Prince Charles was actually the one that made racist remarks. And now that a totally different royal biographer is saying it was actually Bowles, the truth is more shrouded than ever.

The Tabloid On Prince Charles

Of course, we know better than to trust Woman’s Day anywhere Charles is concerned. Last year, the outlet claimed the Prince of Wales was struggling with his health. Then the magazine reported Charles moved out of his home after fighting with Bowles. And even more recently, the publication alleged the queen was furious with Charles’ behavior. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t following the Prince of Wales very closely.

