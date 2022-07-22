Royal Gossip Says Prince Charles Apparently Living Apart From Camilla Parker Bowles

Are Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles drifting? One report says they’re living separate lives. The two do have extremely busy schedules, so it’s possible. Here’s what we know.

‘Marriage Has Turned Distant After Torrid Affair’

According to the National Enquirer, Charles can’t dodge a scandal. As he faces criticism for his dealings with Saudi and Qatari billionaires, Bowles has opened the lid on their loveless marriage. She recently said she and Charles were nothing more than “ships passing in the night” behind closed doors. A high-level source calls the news shocking: “I can’t imagine what she was thinking.”

By Bowles’ own admission, the closest she and Charles get these days is silently reading in the same room. The source sniffs, “That seems to be the height of their passion these days… One has to wonder what happened to the voracious sexual appetite Camilla used to become the mistress of the future King of England.”

“Camilla’s merely confirming what many have thought for years—this marriage is a scam.” She cooly kept a photo of Prince Harry on her desk during the interview, the insider adds, but that shouldn’t trick anyone into thinking there’s no drama there. “There’s no love lost between her and Harry,” a source says. Once Charles ascends, the palace will finally be large enough for Bowles to ignore her husband entirely.

How Does Camilla Parker Bowles Really Feel?

The Enquirer rests its entire “separate lives” case on a single cut-off quote from Bowles. Let’s examine the quote in question, shall we? Bowles was asked by British Vogue how she and Charles find time for their marriage in the midst of their busy schedules. She said, “It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet…Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment.”

Bowles continued, “It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time. You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.”

What’s Really Going On Here

Obviously, the tabloid removes everything but the single damning sentence about ships passing in the night. The rest of the quote is all about how she and Charles truly enjoy each other’s company and make a point of touching base every single day. They still go on vacations, but in their 70s, they know that you can be intimate without needing to say a word.

This whole story is just misleading trash. The Enquirer knows exactly what it’s doing by robbing Bowles’ words of vital context. She and Charles are obviously still close, and they’re just wicked busy. The bits about Harry are preposterous filler and serve no purpose other than to quickly take a shot at the Duke of Sussex.

The same goes for the crack about how Bowles used her feminine wiles to become Charles’ mistress. It’s grown much clearer now that Charles never stopped loving Bowles, even when he wed Diana.

A Terrible History From The Tabloid

Just a few weeks ago, this very tabloid claimed Bowles spent a fortune on plastic surgery ahead of the Platinum Jubilee. That did not happen. In 2018, it was Charles who supposedly ordered Bowles to get plastic surgery to save their marriage. As far as we know, Bowles has not had plastic surgery. If she has, it was subtle and was not the big deal this outlet made it out to be.

It’s worked very hard to promote drama between Bowles and Harry, yet he made a point of visiting her and Charles during his most recent trip to England. Why would he do that if he despises her? The Enquirer doesn’t have a clue about what Bowles and Charles are really like.

