Did Prince Charles move away from Camilla Parker Bowles? One year ago, a rumor made the rounds about a huge fight ending in separation. Let’s look back on that report to see if there was anything to it.

Prince Charles Fallen On Hard Times?

Per Woman’s Day, Charles and Bowles were struggling in the wake of Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Bowles was apparently spotted constantly leaving Charles to go sulk in their Wiltshire home. Charles attempted to comfort her but was rebuked, a source claimed. The two were officially living separate lives, but there was reason to be hopeful. The two would inevitably reunite once Charles’s ascension occurs, the insider concluded.

Talk about a bait-and-switch. This whole story acted as if Charles was moving out, but the actual story made nary a mention of this. Instead, it was Bowles running off for a temporary reprieve. There was no evidence that Charles was having Charles was having fits of rage so bad that Bowles was moving away, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Did Charles Or Camilla Parker Bowles Move?

Nope! We’re in just about the exact same spot we were in one year ago, with one key difference. While Queen Elizabeth is still in power, she announced Camilla Parker Bowles will become queen consort once Charles becomes king. This key endorsement from Elizabeth will no doubt make things smoother for Bowles down the line.

Prince Charles and Bowles have not split up. The two carry out many royal duties together. Save for some COVID-19 necessitated separation, they are as close as ever.

Continuing Royal Scandals

Where Bowles lives continues to be an issue for the tabloids for some reason. New Idea later announced Bowles was getting kicked out of Windsor Castle by Prince William. She lives at Clarence House, not Windsor Castle, so that story was wrong from the start.

Just last month, Life & Style announced Bowles was going to radically redesign Buckingham Palace. In reality, Charles plans to convert the historic palace into a museum open to the public. It wouldn’t make any sense for Bowles to make sweeping changes when it’s going to become a living monument.

As for Woman’s Day, let’s not forget the time it claimed Charles was flying to America so he could kidnap Archie. That would be an international crime and it obviously did not happen. Try as it might, this tabloid just doesn’t have any accurate insight into the royal family. Charles and Bowles are still happily wed, so this story was bogus.

