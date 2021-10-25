Prince Charles Being Forced To Step Down Over Scandal, Abdicating Throne?

Following a donations-for-titles scandal, several outlets claimed Prince Charles would never be the next king, whether it be his choice or Queen Elizabeth’s. Last month, The Sunday Times accused Prince Charles and longtime aide Michael Fawcett of using their positions to give people royal honors in exchange for massive donations to Prince Charles’ foundations. Today, Gossip Cop is looking at all the latest rumors following the scandal.

Queen Elizabeth Kicking Prince Charles Out Of The Royal Family?

Shortly after news of the scandal broke, the National Enquirer claimed it was the last straw for Queen Elizabeth. According to the outlet, Prince Charles’ controversy was so extreme that she would make Prince William the next king instead. “This money-for-honors atrocity is the last straw for her majesty,” one royal insider said.

“The future of the monarchy is at stake! Only William and his devoted wife, Kate, can cement the queen’s legacy — and give the royals a modern takeover!” the same source dished. The tabloid described Prince Charles as “money-hungry,” making him vulnerable to another scandal if he became king.

Find out every detail of this story by reading Gossip Cop’s full report.

Prince Charles’ Aid, Michael Fawcett, Planning To Take Down The Royals?

Shortly after its claim that Prince Charles would never be king, the National Enquirer alleged Michael Fawcett planned to take down the royal family. Despite being involved in multiple scandals, insiders noted Prince Charles always kept Fawcett by his side. “Charles has been told many times to drop him but can never bring himself to do it!”

Several people close to Prince Charles wondered why he couldn’t simply drop Fawcett from his staff. Some speculated Fawcett knew too much about the royal family and was liable to spill their secrets. “Michael knows almost everything about the royal family. He is closer to Prince Charles than anyone else,” an insider said.

Want to know what really went down with Fawcett and the royals? Click here for the complete story.

Queen Elizabeth Is Sure Of Her Decision Regarding The Next King?

Earlier this month, the National Enquirer assured its readers that Queen Elizabeth’s decision to bypass Prince Charles as king was a sure thing. Apparently, the queen had “doubled down on her decision” after more details of Prince Charles’ ongoing scandals were revealed.

However, Prince Charles continued to try and convince his mother he had nothing to do with the bribery scandal. “Charles had hoped he could persuade his mother he’d been betrayed by a few rogue elements,” an insider noted. Apparently, that didn’t change anything, as Queen Elizabeth was “convinced” she “made the right decision that Charles must be passed over, and William will be king!”

Want to know more? Click here to see our breakdown.