Prince Andrew Allegedly Left ‘Homeless, Broke, And Banished’ From Royal Family By Queen Elizabeth After Sex Abuse Settlement, Gossip Claims

Has Queen Elizabeth officially disowned Prince Andrew? One tabloid claims the Duke of York is desperate and penniless after settling his lawsuit. Here’s the latest gossip about Prince Andrew.

‘Furious’ Queen Elizabeth ‘Boots’ Prince Andrew?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Queen Elizabeth is done bailing out her son, Prince Andrew. The duke recently settled his lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was only 17. However, the queen reportedly sees Andrew’s settlement as admitting guilt, and she’s not willing to put up a dime to clear him.

“She’s furious at him for bringing shame and humiliation to the monarchy and will not bankroll his mega-bucks out-of-court settlement,” an insider dishes. “She’s already banned Andrew from royal life and stripped him of his military honors, royal patronages, taxpayer-funded salary, and the use of His Royal Highness title, but she’s not finished yet… I’m told that within weeks, Andrew will be kicked out of his grace-and-favor home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.”

And sources say Andrew shouldn’t bet on his other relatives to fork up any cash. “Andrew’s facing life as a broke, homeless pariah, desperately begging other royals and their wealthy friends for cash to survive,” the tipster reveals. “But you can be sure his brother Prince Charles and nephew Prince William won’t come to his rescue. The future kings are estranged from Andrew and appalled by the sex scandal.”

‘Penniless’ Andrew Begging For $20 Million?

We aren’t buying this story. Admittedly, it’s true that Prince Andrew’s reputation was torn to shreds by his association with Jeffrey Epstein. That being said, we doubt Andrew is going to be homeless any time soon. As the outlet explained, he isn’t the only person living in his royal quarters. Kicking both the duke and Sarah Ferguson out of their home would surely raise alarms in the press. Andrew already lost his military honors in January, so we doubt the royals are looking to make any more headlines out of Andrew’s legal troubles.

But the biggest red flag in this story is the $20 million settlement. While it’s true Andrew and Giuffre came to an agreement in an out-of-court settlement, we have no idea what amount they settled on. We expect that number to be highly classified. So, if it really was leaked, it would surely make headlines on every major news outlet. But since no other credible publication is reporting this specific number, we have no reason to believe it.

The Tabloid On Prince Andrew

We know better than to give too much credence to anything the National Enquirer says about Prince Andrew. Last summer, the outlet reported Andrew upset Her Majesty by getting her two new puppies. Then the tabloid claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to “sell out” Andrew to get back at the royal family. And more recently, the publication alleged Prince Charles sent Scotland Yard after Andrew. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable source wherever the Duke of York is concerned.

